Fairfax to launch retail stores to nurture local artisans, entrepreneurs ffxnow

Fairfax City is looking for makers of arts, crafts and other products who want to expand beyond an online shop or farmers’ market stall but aren’t ready to commit to a full storefront.

They are the emerging entrepreneurs the Fairfax City Economic Development Team (FCED) hopes to attract to the Wander Inn, an upcoming retail incubator store the city is developing with the Old Town Fairfax Business Association (OTFBA).

Announced in September, the store is expected to launch this coming winter in Old Town Plaza, replacing Sylvan Learning’s tuition center at 3950 University Drive, Suite 211.

“Establishing the Wonder Inn as a business incubator in our historic downtown plaza is an important step in building Fairfax City’s small business retail,” Mayor Katherine Reed said in the press release. “This is a path for our local artisans from online sales and festival participation to a brick and mortar presence. Located adjacent to a free parking garage and three very busy restaurants with outdoor dining, this multi-vendor retail offers residents and visitors a reason to visit.

According to Tess Rollins, executive director of the business association, FCED and OTFBA created the idea for the Wonder Inn after the city received a grant it wanted to use to help small businesses grow.

Initially, the Economic Development Office suggested opening a temporary pop-up store, but local business owners on OTFBA’s board of directors were wary of supporting a new business that could compete for customers and the association’s attention.

Rollins and FCED then pitched the board on the concept of an incubator that would not only provide retail space for emerging businesses, but also provide educational programs and resources to give them the skills needed to remain long-term and potentially viable. Open a permanent brick-and-mortar location in the city.

“They were basically more receptive to helping…Small businesses thrive because each one of them has their own establishment, whether it’s a restaurant or a retail store,” Rollins said. “So, they felt it was more in line with the mission and core values ​​of the Old Town Fairfax Business Association.”

Applications for potential Wonder Inn vendors are now being accepted. Vendors must reside at the location for at least three months, be OTFBA members, obtain a city business license after the first 30 days, and pay a $200 fee each month along with 10% of sales.

Rollins says one goal of the initiative is to promote businesses in Fairfax City, but it is also open to businesses and entrepreneurs located outside the city limits.

“We want to promote other businesses that are looking for a space in Fairfax City to see if our community is a good place for them to have an additional location,” he told FFX Now.

At the moment, there is no limit on how many vendors will be accepted, as capacity will depend on how much space each business needs. While most will likely sell jewelry, paintings or other artisan goods, Rollins says pre-packaged food vendors may be something to consider.

FCED and OTFBA worked with Old Town Plaza manager Kimco Realty to secure the suite, which is in the same building as the recently opened Commonwealth Brewing Company. The revitalization of the shopping center is central to the town’s Old Town, along with the pub Earp’s Ordinary. The Town Fairfax Small Area Plan, which was adopted in 2020 and seeks to make the historic downtown more active and pedestrian-friendly.

To encourage collaboration between businesses and the larger community, Wonder will work with George Mason University’s Small Business Development Center to provide support and training to these vendors. It will also host events inside and outside the store, where customers can meet and learn from vendors.

Rollins suggests shopping days or scavenger hunts that include other Old Town retailers as possibilities.

“I love the idea of ​​mixing retail shopping with a creative experience, whether it’s ‘Meet the Maker’ or taking one of their classes,” Rollins said. “I think the combination of the two will bring something different to Old Town.”

Source: www.ffxnow.com