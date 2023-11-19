‘Fair Play’ star Alden Ehrenreich and filmmaker Chloe Dumont say pic makes audiences “feel seen” – Contender Film LA

fair play Star Alden Ehrenreich and writer-director Chloé Dumont said they have been contacted by several viewers who describe experiences similar to those depicted in the film. The pic premiered at Sundance and is streaming on Netflix, so they have many more such meetings in 2023.

“At Sundance, the whole world there was very interesting,” Ehrenreich shared at Deadline’s Contenders Film Los Angeles on Saturday. “You’re walking down the street and people are coming up to you. This woman came up to me and said, ‘My husband and I work together at this place.’ She earns more money than him. They were dating secretly and didn’t tell anyone. ‘This is our story.’

Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor play Luke and Emily, a couple who work together at a financial firm. When Emily gets the promotion Luke was hoping for, it puts a strain on both their relationship and career.

“I have a lot of women send me long emails of their personal stories about how they related to being Emily,” Domont said. “There’s nothing more rewarding than having someone come up to you at the end of your movie and say, ‘I think I saw it.’”

Domont said that he has also seen the film inciting couples in relationships.

“The most exciting thing is that I see couples who have seen the movie together and you see them talking about it,” Dumont said. “Then the guy will say something and the woman will say, ‘Oh, that’s what you thought?’ You just know it’s going to be a great car ride home.”

Ehrenreich said the reason the film can be so provocative is because “it’s not a treatise.” I think it’s an emotional expression of Chloe’s feelings and what she’s going through. So there was a sense of humanity to it, and that made it more exciting and dangerous.

Domont said she was already a fan of Ehrenreich’s work. hail Caesar! When they met, Ehrenreich sealed the deal “because he never evaluated the character.” I knew this was the way. And while talking to him I never evaluated the character. It wouldn’t be the most interesting version if we both started judging it.”

For the role of Emily, Dynevor’s success in Netflix bridgerton Keep him on Domont’s radar.

“Emily is a rising star in the world of finance,” Domont said. “So it was important for me to find a rising star. [Dynevor] was that discussion closed bridgerton, But she could not do anything special in the feature field. “Emily loved it.”

