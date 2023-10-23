Six months after the collapse of celebrity chef Shane Delia’s COVID-born gourmet food venture Providore, the brand has been revived by Sydney-based entrepreneur and investor Sam Benjamin.

Providor, which went into liquidation in April, today resumed operations in the Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane markets after avid user of the original service Benjamin acquired the company shortly after it went into liquidation.

Delia founded Providore in 2020 during the COVID lockdown with the aim of keeping restaurants in business. At the time of its collapse, the business supported approximately 80 restaurants such as Curtis Stone, Three Blue Ducks, Rockpool and Sake, offering premium at-home delivery service across approximately 2,000 menu items.

The company is said to have supplied over one million meals to customers in three years, with Providor revealing that in its first year the company generated over $40 million in revenue for the restaurant industry.

Under a new model developed by Benjamin, Founder and Managing Director of Seventh Street Ventures, Providor will serve as the home of restaurant-quality food backed by a group of celebrity chefs crafting frozen and fresh options for the menu through Providor Frozen and Providor Locale, respectively. Offering delivery. ,

Names supporting the relaunch include Matt Preston, Silvia Colloca, Anna Poulieu, Luke Nguyen, Gary Mehigan, Manu Feildel, Justin Narayan and George Calombaris, who are providing menu offerings for the venture.

“The way food is prepared hasn’t really changed for thousands of years,” says Benjamin.

“We have worked with renowned chefs and leading food technologists to disrupt this model.

“We have developed processes that allow us to prepare, store and finish restaurant quality food in a way that has never been done before.

“Having so many chefs and personalized menus under one banner is an absolute gamechanger. It is revolutionary in increasing the quality of food available to Australians for fresh delivery to their door.

Benjamin has experience in the space from Seventh Street Ventures-owned food delivery platform Kaspa, one of a diverse business portfolio for Seventh Street that also includes Bragg Media and Araki Early Education Center.

Benjamin says, “Over the past three years we have spent the last three years researching, testing, tasting, sourcing, preparing and then serving and delivering high quality food with top quality speed and service through the test-taking platform, Kaspa, across the world. Have invested time and resources in.”

“We have assembled a highly experienced team from around the world – operational and culinary – all committed to the bold aspirations of the business with an innovative chapter to further the Providore purpose and potential.”

Providore’s menu is created by a number of restaurant chefs and food personalities, with food pre-prepared in new kitchens located in Homebush, Five Dock, Neutral Bay and Moore Park in Sydney, from where the company also operates in the Melbourne and Brisbane markets. Is providing service. , The company also plans to eventually open kitchens in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Italian-born food presenter Silvia Colocca, who says she is often asked when she plans to open her own restaurant, hopes to join forces with Providore to serve people ‘my favorite family recipes’ in the comfort of their home. The closest thing we see to this.

“Some of my favorite recipes from my show and books will be available to order,” she says.

Matt Preston is adding a series of his favorite burgers to the menu, including the Mushroom Burger.

“I love burgers, and of course no burger is complete without sweet potato fries and Tata-Tots,” says Preston. “I’m thrilled to make my favorite burgers available exclusively through the team at Providore.”

Benjamin’s decision to acquire Providor stems from his own experience as a customer, saying ‘he really liked the core concept of Providor.’

“It provides a connection to top chefs and restaurants for home eaters who don’t want to cook but want great food at home,” he says.

“I know we can breathe new life into a brand that has such great spirit. The demand is there and we are ready to meet it.

Source: www.businessnewsaustralia.com