Failed Bearish Signal Could Send Bitcoin to $85K Next Month

Bitcoin recently indicated a bearish trend, which ultimately failed to generate a meaningful pullback.

Due to the technical failure, historical data shows that within just one month BTCUSD could set a new all-time high and reach the target of $85K per coin. here’s why.

Why failed bearish techniques generate bullish breakouts

In technical analysis, certain patterns are considered particularly bearish or bullish. For example, the ascending triangle is generally a bullish-trending pattern, but only breaks to the upside 63% of the time. Another 37%, the pattern breaks bearish.

Due to the nature of how orders and stop losses are placed on either side of a pattern’s trend lines, a failed bullish pattern can become extremely bearish and vice versa. Upon further analysis, since the pattern was clearly bullish, it could attract more long-side positions that are forced to open to the downside.

Recently, Bitcoin price gave a bearish TD9 sell setup on the weekly TD sequential. However, there was no major improvement. When this happens, it often results in a big move in the opposite direction of the signal.

Put more simply, a failed TD9 sell setup could mean a huge increase. And how high the price can go and how fast it can shock you.

Could BTC reach $85K in four weeks? , BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

Market Timing Tool Suggests Bitcoin to Rise to $85K

The TD Sequential is a market timing indicator developed by Thomas DeMark. The TD9 setup or TD13 countdown is a specific sequence of candles that signal the end of a trend.

When the same signal failed in 2020, Bitcoin surged above $20,000 and then to some new all-time highs. It surged 143% in the four weeks following the signal and was up more than 300% overall when it was all said and done.

If this volume continues after the recent failed TD9 sell setup, the Bitcoin price will reach $85,000 by the end of December. More than 300% from the current all-time high in BTCUSD would take the top cryptocurrency to more than $200,000 per coin overall.

In the context of lower prices, the indicator TDST also provides support and resistance levels. These levels increase and decrease with each completed TD setup. This latest setup caused the TDST minimum price support to increase from $10,000 to $25,000, making it less likely that BTCUSD will ever trade below that price.

In December 2020, after a failed TD9 cell setup, #Bitcoin Up 143% in 4 weekly candles, moves above prior ATH resistance will take a bigger step $BTC Another new ATH at $85,000 before the end of the year Still doubting my thesis that we will see an ATH in 2023? pic.twitter.com/GwCXEaY1II – Tony “The Bull” (@tonythebullBTC) 17 November 2023

source: www.newsbtc.com