“Fail fast, fix fast”; Manish Choudhary's mantra for entrepreneurs in 'Mission Start Now' launching today on Amazon Prime!

Bengaluru, December 20: Manish Choudhary, Co-Founder of the iconic beauty and wellness brand, WOW Skin Science, is all set to appear as an investor and mentor in ‘Mission Start Ab’. The brand new competitive business reality show is set to launch today, conceptualized as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

The show will feature other luminaries from the Indian business and start-up ecosystem. Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl and She Capital founder Anisha Gupta will join Chaudhary as mentors. Designer and actress Masaba Gupta, and actor and video jockey Cyrus Sahukar will be the friends and guides of the entrepreneurs, helping them navigate and elaborate on their journey.

Chaudhary currently serves as an advisor to several early-stage enterprises and start-ups. During his stint with the soon-to-be-released show, he aims to help build home-grown businesses, provide courage and inspiration to budding entrepreneurs and guide them to become India’s next unicorn.

His mantra of ‘Fail Fast, Fix Fast’ – to innovate, taste failure and learn – will definitely help entrepreneurs in their journey. Chaudhary believes in repeated experimentation and innovation to improve and maximize the quality of WOW Skin Science products without being deterred by failure.

“We are extremely excited to feature the next generation of entrepreneurs on this show. I want them to master the art of ‘fail fast, recover fast’ – the mindset of overcoming adversity and emerging on top. They all come with diverse experiences and incredible journeys. They will be evaluated by an eminent panel of business leaders who have worked equally hard to establish themselves as experts in their respective fields. We look forward to a broad exchange of ideas and a memorable show from which we can all learn and take valuable lessons.” Manish Choudhary, Co-Founder – WOW Skin Science.

During the show, aspiring entrepreneurs will talk about their journey, challenges, shortcomings, strengths, innovations and achievements. Chaudhary and other advisors will look at these businesses through a unique lens, assign tasks and assess their performance, which can pave the way for potential investments.

Source: businessnewsthisweek.com