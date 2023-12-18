FactSet: Navigating the Future of Financial Data with Innovation and AI (NYSE:FDS)

pixel_dreams/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) stands out in the competitive landscape of financial data and analytics with its strategic focus on innovation, cost-effectiveness and user-friendly solutions, distinguishing itself from key competitors such as Bloomberg and Refinitiv. The company’s commitment to embracing technological advancements, particularly in areas such as AI, positions it well for future growth and market relevance in the rapidly evolving financial information sector.

Introduction

FactSet Research Systems (or simply FactSet) is a company that provides financial data and software tools for investment professionals. They collect a lot of information about companies, such as how much money they make or their stock prices, and then put this information into computer programs and databases. These tools help investors and financial analysts to decide where to invest their money by giving them detailed and latest information about various companies and markets.

financial performance

Income Statement (Seeking Alpha)

The most obvious change in this quarter is the sharp increase in operating expenses compared to the same quarter last year. According to the Q4 quarterly report, GAAP operating margin decreased primarily due to non-recurring costs related to restructuring and facilities impairment. Ahead of Q4, we saw good growth in net income.

Revenue and gross profit have also increased, but it is much less. The company has a reasonably positive net income margin, which I like to see.

FactSet vs Competitors

The main competitors are Bloomberg and Refinitiv. I’ve researched popular forums like Reddit to see why people choose FactSet over alternatives.

Cost-effectiveness: FactSet is often considered more cost-effective, especially compared to Bloomberg. It has been noted that FactSet is about half the price of Bloomberg, making it a more accessible option for some customers, especially those who do not need the full range of services provided by Bloomberg.

User Interface and Ease of Use: FactSet’s user interface is generally considered simpler and more intuitive. This aspect is especially beneficial for users who prioritize ease of navigation and a straightforward user experience. The user-friendly nature of the platform is often compared to Bloomberg’s more complex interface.

Specific functionality for specific tasks: FactSet has some advantages in specific areas, such as creating pitchbooks and financial modeling. It is known for its efficient formatting and custom macro shortcuts, which is especially useful for investment bankers and analysts engaged in creating pitchbooks and financial reports. Additionally, FactSet’s PowerPoint plugin has been highlighted as a valuable tool for automating aspects of the PitchBook presentation process.

Data Screening and Model Building: When it comes to screening in various companies, FactSet is often preferred for its efficiency and effectiveness. However, it also noted that for models requiring cross-asset class data, Bloomberg may have the edge. This suggests that the choice between FactSet and Bloomberg may depend on the specific data needs and the type of financial modeling being done.

These insights reflect preferences and experiences shared in various online discussions and forums. They indicate that the choice between FactSet and competitors such as Bloomberg or Refinitiv often depends on specific user needs, cost considerations, and the nature of the work or analyzes being performed.

For a more nuanced approach, I also researched why people choose Bloomberg and Refinitiv over FactSet.

Bloomberg:

Superior fixed-income data: Bloomberg is renowned for its comprehensive and rapidly updated fixed-income data, making it particularly valuable to credit research analysts, fixed-income sales, bond traders, and debt capital markets professionals.

Instant Messaging: One of Bloomberg’s most distinctive features is its instant messaging service, which is a vital tool for communication within the financial industry. The service allows users to communicate with any other Bloomberg terminal user, making it indispensable in environments where real-time communication and data sharing is important.

Broader user base: Bloomberg has more than three times the number of users as FactSet, which increases the usefulness of its networking features such as instant messaging. This broad user base can be especially beneficial for sales, trading and asset management professionals.

Extensive data across asset classes: For those working in fields requiring cross-asset class data, Bloomberg is often preferred due to its broad coverage and depth across different asset classes.

Refinitiv Eikon:

Broad coverage and data reliability: Refinitiv Eikon is recognized for its broad coverage universe, particularly in financial and ESG (environmental, social and governance) data. The platform is highly regarded for the reliability and credibility of its data, making it the preferred choice for professionals who need reliable sources for financial analysis.

From this overview, I actually believe that FactSet has some reasonable edge over its competitors and I can see why people – if used correctly – would prefer FactSet over the alternatives.

Future

It’s always important for me to not only look at what a company can offer now, but also what it can offer in the future.

AI suddenly seems to be making new waves in every field. And I understand this by looking at the possibilities it creates. FactSet’s latest 2 earnings calls detail their views regarding AI.

FactSet is actively incorporating AI and machine learning into its products, with a particular emphasis on generative AI. This focus has intensified recently, with significant resources being allocated to generative AI, which is now one of the company’s top initiatives. FactSet’s strategy includes leveraging its extensive suite of proprietary and third-party data to enhance client workflows and explore innovative solutions such as conversational user interfaces. This interface is designed to enable bankers to easily ask questions, search and retrieve information.

The company has identified substantial opportunities to use generic AI for content automation and addressing common customer questions, particularly those related to FactSet’s proprietary code. They are working on extracting information that was previously challenging to retrieve, using their deep field data and real-time content as a differentiator.

FactSet’s early adoption of cloud technology has facilitated the creation of flexible, workflow-centric solutions. With Generative AI, they aim to transform the end-user experience by investing in the technology that powers next-generation solutions. The company’s efforts are focused on improving customer support, automating content collection, and enhancing product features including search and co-pilot solutions.

On the buy side, FactSet is enhancing its Portfolio Manager bot to engage in conversations with asset managers. They are also leveraging generative AI to simplify coding in FactSet’s programmatic environment, making it more accessible to a broader user base. The initiative includes developing solutions for decision making for wealth managers and creating portfolio summaries for client engagement. Additionally, FactSet is piloting an AI coding initiative to improve the productivity of its technologists, aiming to deliver significant cost savings and efficiency improvements.

The company believes that the integration of generative AI will fundamentally improve the experience for most FactSet Workstation users. They are also working on various pilot projects that are expected to reach the market, which will significantly benefit users by enhancing data access and user experience.

FactSet’s generative AI initiatives also include enhancing banker efficiency, pitch automation, and data discovery capabilities. They have successfully used ChatGPT to generate earnings call transcript summaries for S&P 500 companies, reducing the time required for summaries by over 90%. This process is set to be further expanded in the financial year.

In addition to client-facing applications, FactSet is using generative AI to streamline internal operations such as client service and support. The company has deployed tools to assist front-line support staff in generating client responses more efficiently, highlighting the potential for significant operational improvements within FactSet.

Overall, with FactSet’s investments in generative AI and connected, I expect sophisticated content to expand market share and increase customer retention. The company is equipping its teams to rapidly harness innovation and remain the partner of choice for customers in line with their long-term growth and profitability goals.

Challenges

While FactSet CEO, Phil Snow, said in the Q4 2023 quarterly report that the company has the ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, the admission itself suggests ongoing external pressures. These may include market volatility, evolving customer needs and technological disruptions in the financial data industry. Staying ahead in such a dynamic environment requires constant innovation and adaptation.

Regarding competition, Bloomberg and Refinitiv have strong market positions and brand recognition in the financial data and analytics industry. Bloomberg, with its widely used terminal, and Refinitiv, known for its Eikon platform, both have extensive user bases. This market dominance could pose a challenge for FactSet in terms of increasing its market share and attracting new customers.

conclusion

In short, FactSet stands out in the world of financial data with its affordability, easy-to-use interface, and special features that make it a strong competitor to big names like Bloomberg and Refinitiv. Their jump into areas like AI shows that they are pushing to stay ahead and offer more than just data. But it’s not all smooth sailing; They have to keep innovating to stay in the game, especially with market fluctuations and intense competition. Looking at everything, I’d say there’s a good chance that FactSet will continue to perform well, but it’s worth keeping an eye on how things unfold.

