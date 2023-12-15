In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $133.20, up -0.57% from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500, which posted a daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow was up 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq was up 0.19%.

Before today’s trading, the company’s shares had fallen 1.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer & Technology sector’s gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500’s gain of 6.94% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on Alphabet Inc.’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company’s upcoming EPS is estimated at $1.60, which represents an increase of 52.38% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting revenue of $70.64 billion, which represents an increase of 11.9% from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are for earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $254.8 billion, which represent changes of +26.1% and +8.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors may also want to check out recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. Recent revisions reflect the latest near-term business trends. Thus, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company’s business and profitability.

Empirical research shows that these estimate revisions have a direct correlation with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and provides a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Have been. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.06% higher over the past month. Alphabet Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.28. Its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.86, so one might conclude that Alphabet Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the commonly used P/E ratio, but this measure also includes the company’s expected earnings growth rate. The Internet-Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday’s close.

The Internet – services industry is part of the computer and technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in reference to the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies in each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

