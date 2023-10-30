Facts about the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, by Factbox-Reuters

© Reuters. In this screengrab from a video obtained by Reuters, pro-Palestinian protesters storm an airport building in Makhachkala, Russia, on October 29, 2023. Reuters/Video obtained via Reuters This image is provided by a third party. mandatory credit



(Reuters) – Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters attacked an airport in Russia’s Dagestan region on Sunday, injuring twenty people, before security forces closed the airport and cleared away protesters.

Here are some facts about Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim republic in Russia, where waves of violence have erupted in the past.

* A mountainous region in the eastern part of the North Caucasus, Dagestan is Russia’s most ethnically and linguistically diverse region and is home to at least 40 different ethnicities. According to official figures from Russia, Dagestan, a republic within the Russian Federation, has a population of about 3.2 million.

* Most Dagestani are Sunni Muslims.

* It is sometimes called a mountain of languages, or a mountain of nationalities – some national groups occupy no more than one or two villages.

* The capital, Makhachkala, located on Russia’s Caspian Sea coast, was conquered by the Russian Imperial Army in the 19th century and served as a major pre-revolutionary trading port. Today, Dagestan is a conduit for major oil and gas pipelines leading from the Caspian Sea to the Russian heartland.

* For nearly a decade until 2017, Russian security forces had been battling an armed insurgency led by a range of Islamist militant groups in Dagestan, neighboring Chechnya and Ingushetia.

* Islam came to present-day Russia via the ancient southern city of Derbent in Dagestan, when Arabs brought the faith at least 1,000 years ago. After being discouraged under communism, Islam has flourished in Dagestan. The republic hosts approximately 3,000 mosques, Islamic institutions and schools.

* Dagestan is the birthplace of the famous Islamic fighter Imam Shamil, who resisted Russian rule for 25 years in the 19th century. Many streets and places have been named after him.

