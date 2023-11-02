Factory wants to use AI to automate the software development lifecycle. techcrunch

Developer velocity, the speed at which an organization ships code, is often affected by necessary but lengthy processes like code review, writing documentation, and testing. Inefficiencies risk prolonging these processes even further. According to one source, developers waste 17.3 hours per week due to technical debt and bad – i.e. non-functional – code.

Machine Learning Ph.D. Mattan Grinberg and Eno Reyes, formerly of Hugging Face and data scientists at Microsoft, thought there had to be a better way.

During a hackathon in San Francisco, Grinberg and Reyes created a platform that could solve simple coding problems autonomously – a platform they later came to believe had commercial potential. After the hackathon, the pair expanded the platform to handle more software development tasks and founded a company, Factory, to monetize what they had created.

“The mission of Factory is to bring autonomy to software engineering,” Grinberg told TechCrunch in an email interview. “More concretely, Factory helps large engineering organizations automate parts of their software development lifecycle through autonomous, AI-powered systems.”

The factory’s systems – what Grinberg calls “droids”, a term Lucasfilm may have taken issue with – are built to perform various repetitive, mundane but normally time-consuming software engineering tasks. For example, Factory has “Droids” for reviewing code, refactoring or restructuring code, and even generating new code from prompts like GitHub Copilot.

Grinberg explains: “Review Droid leaves hands-on code review and provides context for human reviewers on every change to the codebase. Documentation Droid creates and continuously updates documentation as needed. Test Droid writes tests and maintains test coverage percentage when new code is merged. The Knowledge Droid lives in your communication platform (like Slack) and answers deep questions about the engineering system. And Project Droid helps with planning and design requirements based on customer support tickets and feature requests.

All of the factory’s droids are built on what Grinberg refers to as the “droid core”: an engine that ingests and processes the company’s engineering systems data to create a knowledge base, and an algorithm that solves various engineering problems. Draws insights from the knowledge base to solve problems. , A third Droid Core component, the Reflection Engine, acts as a filter for third-party AI models that Factory leverages, allowing the company to layer its own security measures, security best practices, etc. on top of those models. Enables implementation.

Grinberg said, “The enterprise angle here is that this is a software suite that allows engineering organizations to output better products faster, as well as boost engineering morale by lightening the load of tedious tasks like code reviews, docs, and testing.” Makes improvements.” “Additionally, due to the autonomous nature of Droids, little is required by way of user education and onboarding.”

Now, if Factory can consistently, reliably automate all those development tasks, the platform will really pay for itself. According to a 2019 survey by Tidelift and The New Stack, developers spend 35% of their time managing code, including testing and responding to security issues — and less than a third of their time is actually spent coding. .

But the question is, can this happen?

Even today’s best AI models are not afraid to make catastrophic mistakes. And generative coding tools can introduce insecure code, with a Stanford study finding that software engineers who use code-generating AI are more likely to have security vulnerabilities created in the apps they develop.

Grinberg was candid about the fact that Factory did not have the capital to train all of its models in-house – and is thus at the mercy of third-party limitations. But, he claims, the Factory platform is still providing value while relying on third-party vendors for some AI power.

“Our approach is building these AI systems and logic architectures, using state-of-the-art models and establishing relationships with customers to deliver value now,” Grinberg said. “As an early startup, it’s a losing battle for training [large] Model. Compared to the incumbents, you have no monetary advantage, no chip access advantage, no data advantage and (almost certainly) no technological advantage.

factory long game Is To over-train their own AI models to build “end-to-end” engineering AI systems — and to differentiate these models by soliciting engineering training data from their early customers, Grinberg said.

“As time goes on, we will have more capital, the chip shortage will go away and we will have direct access (with permission) to a wealth of data (i.e. historical timelines of entire engineering organizations),” he adds. , “We will build Droids to be robust, fully autonomous – with minimal human interaction required – and tailored to customer needs from day one.”

Is this an overly optimistic view? Perhaps. The market for AI startups is becoming more competitive by the day.

But to Grinberg’s credit, the factory is already working with a core group of about 15 companies. Grinberg won’t name names, saving the customers — who have used Factor’s platform to write thousands of code reviews and hundreds of thousands of lines of code to date — ranging in size from “seed stage” to “public.”

And Factory recently closed a $5 million seed round co-led by Sequoia and Lux ​​with participation from SV Angel, Boxgroup, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi, Hugging Face co-founder Clem Delangu, and others. Grinberg says the new capital will be invested in expanding the factory’s six-person team and platform capabilities.

“The key challenges in the AI ​​code generation industry are trust and differentiation,” he said. “Every VP of Engineering wants to improve their organization’s output with AI. What stands in its way is the unreliable nature of many AI tools, and the reticence of large, labyrinthine organizations to trust this new, futuristic-sounding technology… The Factory is building a world where software engineering The self is an accessible, scalable object.

Source: techcrunch.com