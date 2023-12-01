Factory activity in Asia has weakened, uncertainty clouds China's outlook

A worker works on a production line manufacturing steel structures at a factory in Huzhou, China’s Zhejiang province, May 17, 2020. Photo taken on May 17, 2020. China Daily obtain licensing rights via Reuters/file photo

China’s private PMI unexpectedly expanded in November

Manufacturing activity declines in Japan, stability in South Korea

Soft global demand dims prospects for Asia’s fragile recovery

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity remained weak in November on soft global demand, surveys showed on Friday, with mixed signals on the strength of China’s economy dimming prospects for the region’s fragile recovery. .

China’s private Caixin/S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) unexpectedly rose to 50.7 in November from 49.5 in October, surpassing the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and beating analysts’ forecasts. Did it.

The reading came a day after an official survey showed a contraction in activity at both manufacturers and non-manufacturers, underscoring deepening problems in the world’s second-largest economy.

“The domestic market cannot compensate for the losses in Europe and the United States,” Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China, said of China’s PMI readings. “The data shows that factories are producing less and fewer people are working.” “Hiring.” Samples.

Surveys showed that export-dependent Japan, South Korea and Taiwan bore the brunt of sluggish global demand and their manufacturing activities remained flat in November.

“It’s hard to expect any recovery in Asia any time soon,” said Toru Nishihama, chief emerging markets economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. “While exports have probably bottomed out, there will not be much pick-up from here as the global economy lacks a major driver of growth.”

Japan’s final Au Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI fell to 48.3 in November from 48.7 in October, shrinking at the fastest pace in nine months.

South Korea’s PMI stood at 50.0 in November, up slightly from 49.8 in October. The jump in the factory gauge came after 16 consecutive months of contraction through October, the longest decline since the survey began in April 2004.

Surveys showed that manufacturing activity also declined in Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia, but expanded in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

China’s economy has struggled to post a strong recovery this year after the pandemic, adding to an already worsening global outlook as the US and European economies begin to feel the pinch from previous aggressive interest rate hikes.

“The weakness in China’s services sector is particularly worrying, as it shows demand is falling even as supply is rising,” said Nishihama of the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute.

In India, the PMI survey released on Friday showed that the country’s manufacturing growth accelerated in November on the back of strong output and new orders.

While domestic demand appeared strong, international demand was hit, with new export orders at a five-month low.

Reporting by Lika Kihara; Editing by Jamie Freed

