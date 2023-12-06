Factbox-Who is promising climate finance at COP28, and how much?

(Reuters) – At this year’s United Nations climate summit, countries, development institutions and businesses are pledging more money for everything from the energy transition to health care initiatives, technology investment, disaster relief and more.

The host United Arab Emirates said that more than $83 billion was raised during the first five days of the event. Here are some of the main COP28 finance pledges:

Climate Finance:

In the largest single deal of COP28, host United Arab Emirates pledged $30 billion in a new fund to invest in climate-friendly projects around the world, including $5 billion for the Global South.

The World Bank said it aims to increase climate financing to 45% of its total lending, equivalent to an increase of $9 billion annually.

The Latin America and Caribbean Development Bank (CAF) said it will invest more than $2 billion annually by 2030 in Latin America to fight climate change.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said it will allocate $10 billion for climate investments in the Philippines between 2024 and 2029.

Japan and France said they would support plans for the African Development Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank to take advantage of IMF special drawing rights for climate and development.

UAE banks pledged to raise 1 trillion dirhams, or about $270 billion, in green finance.

Charitable donors including the Bezos Earth Fund have teamed up with the World Bank’s private investment arm in a climate financing venture to try to generate $11 billion of investment in developing countries.

Loss and damage:

Total contributions rose to $726 million as of Wednesday, after a deal was agreed on the first day of the program to launch a fund to help poor countries deal with the impacts of climate change.

Countries contributing included Italy with 100 million euros and the Netherlands with 15 million euros.

Green Climate Fund:

The world’s largest international fund dedicated to supporting climate action in developing countries received pledges of $3.5 billion in the early days of the program, including fresh funding from the United States.

Renewable energy:

Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners said it would look to raise $3 billion for a new fund focused on building renewable energy projects in emerging and middle-income countries.

technology:

The Arab Energy Fund, a Middle East and North Africa-focused multilateral lender, said it will invest up to $1 billion in decarbonization technologies over the next five years.

The United States extended its Clean Technology Fund (CTF) loan of $568 million to multilateral lender the Climate Investment Fund (CIF) to support the development of low-carbon technologies in emerging and developing economies.

Methane:

The United Arab Emirates, with a contribution of $100 million, was one of the supporters of a new World Bank Methane Trust Fund, which aims to help mitigate the outbreak and emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas.

Nearly a dozen philanthropies said they would invest $450 million over the next three years to help countries launch national action to tackle methane.

Eat:

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UAE pledged a joint $200 million to help smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia build resilience and adapt to climate change.

Nature:

Brazil’s National Development Bank launched a $205 million effort to restore a total of 60,000 square km (23,160 sq mi) of degraded or destroyed forests in the Amazon by 2030.

Health:

The UAE and several charities offered $777 million in financing to eradicate neglected tropical diseases, which are expected to worsen as temperatures rise.

disaster relief:

The World Bank said it would expand the scope of climate flexible loan provisions in its loans to cover all existing World Bank loans to the most vulnerable countries – which pause loan payments when natural disasters strike.

The United Arab Emirates, Britain, Germany and the United States were among the countries to contribute more than $300 million to the new climate emergency fund.

($1 = 0.7898 pounds)

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Katy Daigle, Simon Jessop, William James, Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Evans)

