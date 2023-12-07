(Reuters) – A labor dispute between Tesla and Swedish trade union IF Metall has attracted the attention of several unions in the Nordic region, all urging the automaker to sign a collective bargaining agreement.

About 130 workers affiliated with IF Metal began a strike on October 27, triggering a sympathy strike – a solidarity tactic by disaffected workers from dockworkers, cleaners and car dealerships.

Sympathy strikes are generally legal in the Nordic countries, in sharp contrast to the US where such actions are largely banned.

In the 1990s, the American toy company Toys “R” Us signed a collective agreement with 130 of its Swedish employees after a three-month strike, which also included a sympathy strike and blockade.

Here’s an overview of sympathetic actions that are increasing pressure on Tesla by potentially disrupting its supply chain in Sweden, where Tesla’s Model Y is the best-selling new car so far this year:

sweden

Sweden’s transport workers union promised in November to stop the loading and unloading of Tesla cars at the country’s ports. The dockworkers union also said it would not handle Tesla cars in Swedish ports from November 17.

Sekko, which represents service and communications workers, launched a blockade on November 20 against the delivery and collection of mail and parcels at Tesla’s Swedish workplaces by logistics firms PostNord and CityMail, prompting the EV-maker’s suspension from the country’s transport authority. Access to license plates was cut off.

The union of civil servants said its members at Swedish and Danish state-owned PostNord would stop deliveries to Tesla from November 21.

The electricians union vowed in November to halt electrical repair work at Tesla facilities and charging stations, and the painters union warned it planned to stop painting Tesla cars.

The Building Maintenance Workers union halted all work related to the automaker starting Nov. 17, while the Building Workers Union promised to halt maintenance and construction work at Tesla service workshops.

Unionized workers at Hydro Extrusion, a subsidiary of Norwegian aluminum and energy company Hydro, stopped work on Tesla car products starting November 24. The employees are members of IF Metal.

Sweden’s musicians’ union said on November 14 that it would block some music from the media systems of Tesla cars.

norway

Norway’s largest private sector labor union said on December 6 that it would begin blocking Transit shipments of Tesla cars for the Swedish market from December 20 unless the EV-maker reaches an agreement with IF Metall. .

The union said it intended to send a “clear signal to Tesla” and do what was necessary to ensure that any vehicle shipments from Norway to Sweden were blocked, but declined to say why. What measures can he take?

denmark

The Danish dockworkers union said on December 5 that it would not unload or transport cars made by Tesla for Swedish customers.

PensionDenmark, one of Denmark’s largest pension funds, said on December 6 that it had decided to sell its stake in Tesla following the automaker’s refusal to enter into agreements with labor unions.

(Compiled by Jesus Calero and Greta Rosen Fondon in Gdansk; Editing by Mila Nissi and Christina Fincher)

