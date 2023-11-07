Factbox-How Huawei plans to rival Nvidia in the AI ​​chip business

By Josh Yeh

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A U.S. ban on Nvidia’s sales of advanced artificial chips to China is creating an opportunity for Huawei to win market share, sources say after it won a big AI chip order from Chinese tech giant Baidu this year. .

Better known globally for its telecommunications and smartphone businesses, Huawei has been building an AI chip line for the past four years.

Here’s what we know about its Ascend AI chip series and its flagship product to rival Nvidia’s A100 chip, the 910B.

Why and how did Huawei enter the AI ​​chip business?

Huawei first unveiled its Ascend 910 in 2018 and the chip was officially launched in 2019 as part of its strategy to build a full-stack AI portfolio and become a computing power provider. That same year, the company became the target of US export controls.

At the time, Huawei claimed its chip was the world’s most powerful AI processor and Chinese media reports said the original Ascend 910 was manufactured on a 7 nanometer process.

Huawei said the chip can deliver 256 teraflops for half-precision floating point (FP16) operations and 512 teraflops for integer precision calculations (INT8).

The company also touted the chip’s efficiency, saying its maximum power consumption was 310W, higher than Huawei’s original target of 350W.

However, the chip failed to reduce Nvidia’s dominance both inside and outside China. Nvidia introduced its A100 and H100 chips in 2020 and 2022, respectively, capturing a larger share of the AI ​​chip market globally, a trend supercharged by the emergence of generative AI.

Experts said Nvidia enjoyed a huge existing advantage over Huawei, with a key edge being the reliance of existing AI projects on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. While Huawei has its own ecosystem version called CANN, analysts say it is much more limited in terms of the AI ​​models it is able to train.

What is the latest chip, 910b?

Huawei hasn’t officially announced the Ascend 910B, a new version of the 910, but some details about the chip have surfaced in public comments from some Chinese companies and academics, as well as in a technical guide on Huawei’s website.

In August, Liu Qingfeng, president of Chinese AI giant iFlyTek, praised Huawei for producing the GPU, saying it was “fundamentally similar to Nvidia’s A100” and adding that iFlyTek would be partnering with Huawei to develop a hardware GPU. Was working together.

Chinese media outlet Yicai later reported that the hardware was powered by the Ascend 910B, which was not previously known.

Reuters also found that documents related to the Ascend 910B, such as drivers and firmware upgrade guides, began appearing on Huawei’s website this August.

Last month, during iFlyTek’s earnings call, senior vice president Jiang Tao once again said that the capabilities of the Ascend 910B were “on par with Nvidia’s A100.”

Baidu ordered 1,600 Huawei 910B chips for 200 servers in August, a source told Reuters.

Analysts and sources say that the 910B chips are on par with Nvidia in terms of raw computing power, but they still lag behind in performance. Nevertheless, they are seen as the most sophisticated domestic option available in China.

Why does this matter to Huawei and China?

Analysts estimate China’s AI chip market at $7 billion and grabbing market share from Nvidia could lead to Huawei’s victory against the United States.

Huawei has reiterated how it wants to be a major provider of computing power for AI, with Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou saying in September that Huawei wanted to build a computing base for China and give the world “another option” , in an oblique reference to the major provider for the United States.

In the absence of Nvidia chips, China’s AI companies will have to rely on domestic products such as Huawei’s less powerful chips, but analysts say Huawei may be able to bridge the gap given the amount of support. The Chinese government is investing in AI and semiconductors.

(Reporting by Josh Yeh; Editing by Brenda Goh and Miral Fahmy)

Source: finance.yahoo.com