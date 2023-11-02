(Reuters) – Higher oil prices are driving up the cost of jet fuel, which accounts for a large portion of airlines’ costs, amid turmoil in the Middle East.

Brent crude oil reached almost $94 per barrel soon after the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7. It has since dropped to around $88.

Spot Northwest European jet fuel prices stood at $955 a metric ton on Wednesday, 5% higher than before the attack. This compares to an all-time high of $1,471 set after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in June 2022.

Some airlines use futures and options to hedge against price increases. They also attempt to hedge against price changes in the US dollar, in which the price of jet fuel is determined.

Here’s how European airlines are avoiding that reach by 2024:

Air France-KLM:

The CEO of the Franco-Dutch airline said on 27 October that it had been “pretty adequately protected” for six months.

The group has hedged 70% of its jet fuel consumption for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 64% for the first quarter of 2024 at $1,026 per tonne and $978 per tonne respectively.

EasyJet:

The British discount airline said in October that it had hedged 73% of its fuel needs for the first half of 2024 and 46% for the second half, at an average cost of $866 per tonne and $822 per tonne respectively.

It has 73% of the dollars expected for the first half of the year, purchased at $1.22 per pound, and 45% for the second half at $1.24 per pound.

Finnair:

The Finnish carrier, which said in October that its quarterly operating results were hit by higher fuel prices, has hedged its fuel purchases for 12 months on a rolling basis.

It covered 159,000 tonnes of fuel at an average price of $918 per tonne for the first quarter, 126,000 tonnes at an average price of $868 per tonne for the second quarter and 87,000 tonnes at an average price of $934 per tonne for the third quarter. . At the end of September, this accounted for more than 50% of Finnair’s fuel purchases for the next 12 months, a company spokesman told Reuters.

IAG:

The owner of British Airways, Iberia and Vueling said in July it was hedged 58% for the first quarter, 49% for the second, 39% for the third and 32% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Including currency risk, the group was hedged at a rate of $815 per tonne for the first and third quarters and $810 for the second and fourth quarters.

On 27 October, the group CEO said that IAG was well secured on jet fuel for the first and second quarters.

Icelandair:

The Icelandic carrier said in October it had 20,500 tonnes of fuel for passenger flights in the first quarter, or 33% of estimated total use, at $811 a tonne. It has hedged 26% of second quarter utilization at 26,500 tonnes at $840 a tonne, and 5% of third quarter utilization at 7,000 tonnes at $842 a tonne.

Jet2:

The British leisure travel company said in July that it had made fuel savings of 81.8% over the next 12 months.

Lufthansa:

The German carrier said on November 2 that its “high hedge ratio” meant it was well protected against rising oil prices. Lufthansa has hedged 74% of the fuel it needs through 2024 at an average price of $951 a tonne.

Norwegian Air:

The Norwegian carrier said on November 2 that it had hedged about 35% of its fuel needs for 2024 “at levels well below current forward prices”. As of October, it had hedged 63,100 tonnes of jet fuel for the first half at $768 a tonne and 91,300 tonnes for the second half of 2024 at $784 a tonne.

Ryanair:

It said in July that about 85% of the Irish carrier’s fuel requirements for 2024 were secured at an oil price equivalent to around $89 a barrel. The airline has bought 90% of the money it expects to pay for operating expenses next year at $1.08 per euro.

As of July, Ryanair had hedged its jet fuel for the next 18 to 24 months at an estimated cost of about $885 per tonne.

SAS:

As of July, the largest Scandinavian carrier had hedged 40% of its expected US dollars over the next 12 months. In terms of the Norwegian crown, its largest surplus currency, 47% was hedged for the next 12 months. At that time, it did not hedge fuel consumption for the same period.

Wizz Air:

The Hungarian carrier said in June that it had hedged 62% of its 2024 fuel needs and 53% of the dollars needed for that fuel. The hedges mean that, on average, it will pay the market price for fuel as long as it remains between $834 and $958 per tonne, the company said.

