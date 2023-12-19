Factbox – How companies are responding to attacks on ships in the Red Sea

(Reuters) – Attacks on ships in Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi militants have disrupted international commerce on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Attacks targeting the route, which carries about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic, have prompted many shipping companies to reroute their ships.

Below are the companies’ reactions (in alphabetical order) to the glitches:

BASF

The German chemical company does not foresee any disruption in raw material supply or product delivery, but is monitoring the situation closely, a company spokesperson said.

BP

The oil major said on December 18 that it had temporarily halted all transit through the Red Sea.

Covestro

The German chemicals maker said any potential increase in transit times due to shipping lines avoiding the “Bab-el-Mandeb” route would not affect supplies of its product. Covestro expects its ocean shipping line partners to continue shipping via this route as soon as it can be operated safely.

danon

The French food group said most of its shipments had been diverted, which would increase transit times. A Danone spokesperson said that if the situation continues in the mid to long term and persists for more than 2-3 months, the group will activate mitigation plans, including alternative routes via sea or road wherever possible. Including using.

Electrolux

The Swedish home appliance manufacturer has formed a task force to reduce the impact of maritime attacks. The company told Reuters the measures include identifying particularly time-sensitive deliveries and finding alternative routes if necessary.

equinox

The Norwegian oil and gas firm said on Dec. 18 that it had rerouted ships headed to the Red Sea.

Summary

The Swedish hygiene products maker is monitoring the situation and remains in contact with affected suppliers to ensure the continued flow of goods, but it appears to be having limited impact as only a small percentage of its supplies go to Suez, the company told Reuters. Runs through the canal.

mosaic

The US fertilizer company said on December 18 that it had re-routed some US-bound shipments around the Cape of Good Hope instead of the Red Sea.

TSMC,

TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, said on Tuesday it has a long-established enterprise risk management system, and it does not anticipate a significant impact on its operations after an assessment.

(Compiled by Izabela Niemiec in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Ed Osmond)

