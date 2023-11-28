Factbox-How China’s Shein became a fast-fashion giant

(Reuters) – China-founded fashion company Shein has confidentially filed to go public in the United States, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Here are some key facts:

Who is Sheen?

Founded by Chinese entrepreneur Chris Xu in 2012, Shein has since grown into a global fashion marketplace, serving customers in more than 150 countries and employing more than 11,000 people, according to its website.

Producing thousands of new designs daily, Shein has a direct-selling model that targets his millions of social-media followers and makes heavy use of influencers and discount codes.

Shein, known for his $10 tops and $5 biker shorts, says he has more than 250 million followers on social media and has a portfolio of 10 brands including Romwe, MOTF and Kukku.

It does not publicly disclose its revenues but sources say the company earned about 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) in 2021.

business model

Shein produces clothing in China to sell online in the United States, Europe and Asia, excluding China.

It does not own or operate any manufacturing facilities and instead works with approximately 5,400 third-party contract manufacturers, primarily in China.

It uses an on-demand manufacturing system that allows it to rapidly ramp up production of popular items and remove products that do not sell as expected. This process helps improve production speed and inventory management.

Sheen says this approach has helped it consistently achieve average unsold inventory rates in the low single digits.

American investigation

Shein ships most of its products directly from China to shoppers by air in individually addressed packages.

Its strategy helped the firm avoid piles of unsold inventory in warehouses and avoid import taxes into the United States, one of its largest markets, as it allowed the e-tailer to take advantage of the “de minimis” provision. Allows lifting which exempts cheaper products from tariffs. ,

The tax provision is now under increasing scrutiny from Congress, with critics saying it allows companies to avoid higher tariffs on Chinese goods.

The decades-old tariff exemption for packages valued at $800 or less is open to all retailers, but is most used by Chinese companies including Shein, PDD Holding’s Teemu and potentially TikTok’s fledgling e-commerce business .

Its online-only sales strategy has helped it keep overheads low, but increased wait times of two weeks or more to receive goods in the US have put it at a disadvantage against rivals such as Target, Walmart and Amazon.com.

It is now sending lower-priced apparel and household goods to U.S. warehouses to speed up shipping times, according to trade analysis firm ImportGenius.

Evaluation

A $2 billion private fundraising round in March valued the company at more than $60 billion, making it bigger than Swedish retailer H&M, which is valued at $27 billion.

At that valuation, Shein would still lag behind the $80 billion valuation of Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing and the $126 billion valuation of Zara owner Inditex.

Shein moved its headquarters from Nanjing, the capital of China’s eastern Jiangsu province, to Singapore in late 2021, a move analysts say helps the company avoid China’s strict new rules on overseas listings.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

