Factbox – Highlights of the US charges against crypto exchange Binance

(Reuters) – Binance chief Changpeng Zhao stepped down and pleaded guilty to criminal charges as part of a $4.3 billion deal that resolves a years-long investigation into the world’s largest crypto exchange, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Pleaded guilty to breaking money laundering laws.

The US Justice Department said the settlement would resolve criminal charges that accused Binance of operating an unlicensed money transmitter business, conspiracy and violating sanctions regulations.

Some of the charges, which are both criminal and civil, relate to practices that Reuters first reported in a series of articles in 2022.

Here are the key allegations against Binance, its founder Zhao, and other executives.

unlicensed money services business

The US said Binance, Zhao and other executives “knowingly and knowingly conspired” to operate as an unlicensed money services business (MSB) from August 2017 to October 2022.

The US said the exchange failed to register as an MSB with the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), partly to prevent US regulators from finding that it operated without proper checks on its users. Facilitates crypto trades for clients, US said.

The move was designed to allow Binance to “quickly regain market share and profit”, the US said, adding that the exchange attracted a “substantial number of US users” to its main website.

Binance decided “not to comply” with US regulations because it “determined that doing so would limit its ability to attract and retain US users.”

money laundering check

The US said Binance facilitated “billions of dollars” worth of crypto transactions for its customers, including the United States, without implementing so-called “know your customer” checks.

Binance’s compliance personnel, including its compliance officer, considered that the exchange’s anti-money laundering controls “were inadequate and would attract criminals to the platform,” the US said.

Binance processed transactions by operators of “illicit mixing services” that were used to obscure the origin of crypto funds, the US said, and “laundered the proceeds of darknet market transactions, hacks, ransomware and scams.” “.

Between August 2017 and April 2022, $106 million worth of Bitcoin was sent between Binance.com wallets and Hydra, a popular Russian darknet marketplace “often used by criminals who facilitate the sale of illicit goods and services.” Let’s do it,” America said.

violation of sanctions

The US said Binance had a “significant customer base” from some sanctioned jurisdictions and was aware that Iran represented “the majority of such customers”.

Binance knew it would allow transactions between US users and those subject to US sanctions, “in violation of US law,” the US said.

The US said that from January 2018 to May 2022, Binance processed 1.1 million crypto transactions worth at least $898.6 million between US customers and people living in Iran.

The US said, around 2019, Binance continued to serve “thousands of users” who were identified as being from sanctioned countries, including more than 12,500 users who provided Iranian phone numbers.

‘Terrorist’ financing

Authorities said Binance failed to report suspicious transactions linked to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Binance’s crypto wallets were found to be interacting with Bitcoin wallets linked to groups banned as terrorist organizations by the United States and other countries, including the Islamic State, the armed wing of Hamas, al Qaeda and Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the US Are. Said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com