Fact Check: Stormy Daniels admits to having a ‘business relationship’ with House Speaker Mike Johnson?

Adult film star Stormy Daniels admitted to having a “business relationship” with US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rating: Intended as a satire

On November 11, 2023, an X post claimed that adult film star Stormy Daniels admitted to having a “business relationship” with US House Speaker Mike Johnson. We found that this claim originated as satire.

The claim spread as the US government’s deadline to extend its reopening beyond November 17, 2023 approached. At the time of this writing, the House of Representatives was expected to vote on a stopgap spending bill proposed by Johnson that would fund the government beyond that date.

The X account posted, “Breaking Fox News: Stormy Daniels admits to having business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson.” “This is a developing story.” At the time of this writing, the post had more than 1 million views.

BREAKING FOX NEWS: Stormy Daniels admits to having a business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/kOQITl98lP – Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) 12 November 2023

We found posts on other social media platforms that included the X post, including TikTok and Facebook.

However, the ex post was not a factual account of real life events. At the time of this writing, the X account’s bio stated that it was a “raw and unfiltered parody account”.

Additionally, we could not find any actual Fox News articles about the claim. If what was said in the ex-post were true, credible news publications would have reported what Daniels said. At the time of this writing this had not happened.

We’ve previously fact-checked other claims about Johnson, including whether he said “women have a duty to give birth to at least one capable worker.” We also fact-checked a quote that claimed Johnson’s opposition to gay marriage was due to it being “such a fun lifestyle.” We have considered both claims to be false.

