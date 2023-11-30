November 30, 2023
Fact Check: Stormy Daniels admits to ‘business relationship’ with House Speaker Mike Johnson?


claim:

Adult film star Stormy Daniels admitted to having a “business relationship” with US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rating:

Rating: Intended as a satire

In November 2023, an X post claimed that adult film star Stormy Daniels had admitted to having a “business relationship” with US House Speaker Mike Johnson. When the claim spread, the House of Representatives was expected to vote on a stopgap spending bill proposed by Johnson that would fund the government beyond November 17, 2023. The bill was later passed by the chamber.

“Breaking Fox News: Stormy Daniels admits to having a business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson,” posted on the X account on November 11, 2023. “This is a developing story.” At the time of this writing, the post had more than 1 million views.

We found posts on other social media platforms that included the X post, including TikTok and Facebook.

However, the ex post was not a factual account of real life events. At the time of this writing, the X account’s bio stated that it was a “raw and unfiltered parody account”.

Additionally, we could not find any actual Fox News articles about the claim. If what was said in the ex-post were true, credible news publications would have reported what Daniels said. At the time of this writing this had not happened.

We’ve previously fact-checked other claims about Johnson, including whether he said “women have a duty to give birth to at least one capable worker.” We also fact-checked a quote that claimed Johnson’s opposition to gay marriage was due to it being “such a fun lifestyle.” We have considered both claims to be false.

Source:

Fox, Lauren et al. “Speaker Mike Johnson enters his big shutdown test.” cnn13 November 2023, https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/13/politics/government-shutdown-latest-johnson/index.html.

Kaspryak, Alex. “Did Speaker Mike Johnson say he ‘extensively studied homosexual relationships’ in college?”. snopes7 November 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/johnson-studies-homosexual-relationships/.

, “Did Speaker Mike Johnson say women have a ‘duty to give birth to at least one capable worker’?”. snopes7 November 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/mike-johnson-duty-to-birth/.

Morgan, David and Richard Cowan. “US House Speaker Johnson is asking Democrats to avert a government shutdown.” reuters14 November 2023. www.reuters.com,

