Fact Check: Stormy Daniels admits to ‘business relationship’ with House Speaker Mike Johnson?

Adult film star Stormy Daniels admitted to having a “business relationship” with US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rating: Intended as a satire

In November 2023, an X post claimed that adult film star Stormy Daniels had admitted to having a “business relationship” with US House Speaker Mike Johnson. When the claim spread, the House of Representatives was expected to vote on a stopgap spending bill proposed by Johnson that would fund the government beyond November 17, 2023. The bill was later passed by the chamber.

“Breaking Fox News: Stormy Daniels admits to having a business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson,” posted on the X account on November 11, 2023. “This is a developing story.” At the time of this writing, the post had more than 1 million views.

BREAKING FOX NEWS: Stormy Daniels admits to having a business relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/kOQITl98lP – Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) 12 November 2023

We found posts on other social media platforms that included the X post, including TikTok and Facebook.

However, the ex post was not a factual account of real life events. At the time of this writing, the X account’s bio stated that it was a “raw and unfiltered parody account”.

Additionally, we could not find any actual Fox News articles about the claim. If what was said in the ex-post were true, credible news publications would have reported what Daniels said. At the time of this writing this had not happened.

We’ve previously fact-checked other claims about Johnson, including whether he said “women have a duty to give birth to at least one capable worker.” We also fact-checked a quote that claimed Johnson’s opposition to gay marriage was due to it being “such a fun lifestyle.” We have considered both claims to be false.

