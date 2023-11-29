Fact-check: Have there really been rare anti-Hamas protests in Gaza?

Several social media users and Israeli government accounts claimed that anti-Hamas demonstrations were organized in the south of Gaza – a rare and unprecedented event. Cube took a closer look at those claims.

Multiple social media accounts, including Israeli government officials, have claimed that large-scale rioting against the terrorist group Hamas has recently broken out in the south of Gaza.

“Gazaans have aligned themselves with Hamas and have begun to demonstrate to overthrow its brutal terrorist regime, as it has once again destroyed their lives.” Ofir Gendelman tweetedThe Israeli Prime Minister’s spokesperson in the Arab world.

The official accounts of the State of Israel as well as the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the sameVideo before deleting it immediately.

The 20-second sequence shows dozens of protesters marching holding white flags.

Our Arabic-language team confirmed that protesters were heard saying: “The people want the fall of Hamas.”

A video filmed in July, a few months before the Israel-Hamas war

But this video was actually filmed here Northern Gaza near Jabaliya campAccording to geolocating platform Geo Confirmed – and not south of Gaza as incorrectly stated in social media posts.

Additionally, the person who filmed and posted the video indicated in a tiktok post The viral video was actually filmed in July 2023, a few months before Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

The Post’s author Ahmed El Otalla wrote that the clip “was filmed shortly before the war during demonstrations against rising prices and the blockade of the Gaza Strip, it has nothing to do with the war.”

According to a translation provided by our Arabic team, the user said he uploaded the video “accidentally.”

Actually, the date given by the author matches Reporting by the Associated Pressand other news outlets.

Unprecedented demonstrations against difficult living conditions and lack of electricity were reported to have begun around Gaza on 30 July and lasted for a few days.

Other social media users argued that the Jabaliya camp, which was apparently targeted by Israeli forces that began their offensive into Gaza after October 7, now resembles images seen in videos filmed in July 2023. Not there.

However, According to France 24, Satellite photos taken by Planet Company in June and November 2023, before the war, show no destruction in the area where the video was taken.

