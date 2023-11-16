Some social media users are accusing pro-Palestinian protesters of being sympathetic to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). However, most of these flags represent the Shahada, a declaration of faith in Islam.

Over the past few weeks, pro-Palestinian protesters have taken to the streets of major European capitals, many carrying banners and flags.

But one flag in particular stood out more than the others. Some social media users were surprised to see protesters waving a flag with white text written in Arabic.

Aviva Klompas, a former speechwriter and adviser to Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted, “Remind me again why is no one concerned that ISIS flags are being flown in European capitals? This is Denmark. “

This is because they believe it represents the flag of the terrorist organization – Islamic State (IS).

Islamic State, Also known as Daesh or ISIL, is a violent and extremist Islamic terrorist group. At its peak in 2014, the group controlled large areas in Syria and northern Iraq.

It became notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, kidnappings, beheadings, and carrying out terrorist attacks.

Last month, the group claimed responsibility for a deadly terrorist attack that took the lives of two Swedish football fans in Brussels.

A flag representing the Shahada

However, the Islamic State flag is not the same as the one seen in the video above.

The white text on these flags is called the Shahada or the Islamic declaration of belief in one God and His messengers.

In English, the sentence is translated as: “There is no god but God and Mohammed his prophet.”

It is considered the most sacred statement in Islam and is seen as the first of the five pillars of the religion.

flag of Islamic State is different. It contains only the beginning of this declaration of faith and is written in a more handwritten and rigorous style.

At the bottom of the IS flag is a white disk called the Seal of Muhammad.

According to Wasim NasrAn expert on jihadist movements, the flags waved during pro-Palestinian protests in Europe are actually “normal Muslim flags, they don’t belong to anyone: we can find them in markets, taxis or homes in Muslim countries.”

Shahada is also present official flag of saudi arabiaWhich means it is not necessarily related to terrorist organizations.

Following an outcry against a protester in London carrying a black flag similar to the one in the video above, the city’s police responded by explaining that “The flags shown in the photo are not those of Islamic State. They represent the Shahada.”

Shahada is often used by terrorists

Although the shahada initially has no political meaning, it has often been weaponized by radical Islamic groups, not just IS.

In an interview with France 24Wassim Nasr specifies that “the people who wave these banners do so deliberately, it is an act of political provocation” which has the effect of confusing the message of support for Palestine.

When it comes to other terrorist groups around the world, the Taliban chose a white flag with a black inscription of the Shahada when they took over Afghanistan in 1997. According to Mother Jones, An American magazine.

Boko Haram, the radical Islamic group in Nigeria which is known for kidnapping hundreds of young school girls in Chibok in 2014, has a symbol featuring an open book and a black Islamic flag with the Shahada over guns.

