Fact Check: Evidence supports Democrats’ case that Joe Biden gave personal loan to his brother

On October 20, House Oversight Committee Chairman Representative James Comer released a video questioning his brother James Biden and James’s wife Sarah Biden about a 2018 personal check to Joe Biden that had the words “Loan” on the front. “Repayment” was written. Comer said he would view the $200,000 check given to Joe Biden as “troubling” even if it was repayment of a loan, because it came on the same day that James Biden received $200,000 from a struggling healthcare company. He met, with whom he did business.

Then Comer moved forward.

In a series of interviews with conservative media outlets, Comer, a Republican, repeatedly said she did not “believe” Joe Biden actually made the loan to her brother. And when Democratic members of the committee and an attorney for James Biden said that Comer’s committee had documents showing that a $200,000 loan was actually made from Joe Biden to James Biden, on behalf of James Biden and his wife. Less than two months before the $200,000 checks from Joe Biden called “debt repayment,” Comer declared that Democrats were “lying” — adding that “at the end of the day, there is no such document Which shows that there was a loan.”

But banking records reviewed by CNN, which Comer’s committee has, provide ample evidence to support Democrats’ claim that “loan repayment” checks were sent to James Biden less than two months before Joe Biden. James Biden was given a loan of $200,000. Biden for the same amount.

The evidence CNN reviewed is certainly only a fraction of the evidence obtained by Comer’s Republican-controlled committee, given that the committee has subpoenaed years of financial records; The excerpts seen by CNN do not prove with absolute certainty that there was a loan. But even this small batch of evidence clearly shows that Democrats have documents at least partially corroborating their claims about the checks — and Comer has yet to release some of those documents. Undermine his efforts to increase public skepticism about the Bidens.

what does the evidence show

A source with direct access to documents obtained via subpoena by the Commerce Committee provided CNN with copies of some of James Biden’s banking records, which the committee obtained as part of a broader investigation into the finances of the president’s family members. Was.

Comer’s team does not dispute that these banking records show that a wire transfer of $200,000 was sent to James Biden on January 12, 2018, less than two months before James Biden and Sarah Biden defeated Joe Biden. “Loan Repayment” check was written on March 1, 2018. $200,000.

So why, given the matching amounts and the “loan repayment” text on the check, does Comer not “believe” Joe Biden ever made the loan? A Republican aide on Comer’s committee argued to CNN that there are reasons to doubt that the $200,000 wire transfer to James Biden actually came from Joe Biden.

We will discuss the ally’s arguments later in this article. But evidence reviewed by CNN supports Democrats’ claim that Joe Biden was the person behind the $200,000 wire transfer to his brother.

here’s why.

Banking records reviewed by CNN show that a wire transfer of $200,000 was sent from a lawyer trust account (an account used by a lawyer to hold client money) in Wilmington, Delaware, to Joe Biden. Co-founded Decades ago and still has his longtime friend Melvin Monzack as a partner.

Banking records reviewed by CNN do not show Joe Biden’s name anywhere on the wire transfer. But Comer’s committee has an additional piece of evidence that appears to clearly link Joe Biden to the attorney trust account where the wire was from.

The evidence is a copy of another check, for $40,000, written by James Biden and his wife to Joe Biden in September 2017. The writing on the back of that check is – with the President’s name, Joseph R. Biden Jr. Then a notation identifying Melvin Monzack as Biden’s attorney-in-fact (which usually means a person who has been given authority to act on someone else’s behalf), then a stamp stating That money was deposited into a lawyer trust account with a special account number.

Although that account number was partially redacted by the source for privacy reasons, CNN was allowed to see the four digits. Here is the key: those four digits The four digits are the same as the account that sent a $200,000 wire transfer to James Biden in early 2018,

In other words, the evidence shows that the $200,000 that was sent to James Biden in January 2018 came from Joe Biden’s account.

In a letter to Comer on Thursday, the committee’s top Democrat, Representative Jamie Raskin, wrote that “there is clear evidence that this transaction was a short-term, interest-free loan between the brothers, which took place while President Biden ” A private citizen.” (Joe Biden was neither a government official nor a political candidate in 2018.)

Raskin wrote that “Bank records provided to the committee clearly show that President Biden gave $200,000 to his brother on January 12, 2018. Despite clear evidence that James Biden gave his brother $200,000 on January 12, 2018, Received loan from brother and repaid him 48 days later with a check of the same amount marked ‘Loan Repaid’, you continue to misrepresent the facts.’

Comer has also said other things. He has emphasized that on the same day James Biden wrote the $200,000 check to Joe Biden, James Biden received $200,000 from Americor Health, a financially troubled firm with which he had a business relationship; Comer has accused James Biden of engaging in “obscene influence peddling” in Biden’s name. But Comer has presented no evidence that Joe Biden was involved in his brother’s dealings with the company, let alone that Joe Biden did so during his time as vice president or president. Had done some official work to benefit my brother.

James Biden has not been charged with any crime, and his attorney Paul Fishman said in an email: “Jim has never involved his brother in any of his business relationships.” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in an email that Comer’s committee “has again presented zero evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden — and that’s because there is no evidence.”

Commerce Committee’s response

Last week, CNN sent an aide to the Republican majority on Comer’s committee an explanation of the evidence cited in this article. The aide responded by arguing in detail that it was not clear that Joe Biden was the person who sent $200,000 to James Biden in January 2018.

Again, CNN cannot say with absolute certainty that there was a debt. But Ally’s argument has significant flaws. Let us walk among them.

The attorney trust account number on the back of the 2017 check to Joe Biden is obscured except for the last two digits, a Republican committee aide said. Again, CNN has seen four digits, including the last two, which match the four digits on the 2018 wire transfer to James Biden.

The Republican committee aide also said that other Biden family members have had dealings with Monzac’s Delaware law firm, and that banking records in the committee’s possession do not make it clear that the attorney trust account number belongs to Joe Biden – “Rather, the firm could have used the generic account to conceal the true identity of customer transactions.” But the committee gave no indication that Monzac had used the account fraudulently in any way or The account was used to hold money for someone other than Joe Biden. (Monjack did not respond to voicemail messages requesting comment.)

Subsequently, the aide said Joe Biden deposited a $200,000 check from his brother into a separate bank account, not the attorney trust account. But that is irrelevant to the question whether the attorney trust account is his. Many Americans have more than one bank account. Joe Biden depositing a check into the second account does not indicate that it is not linked to the first account.

On Thursday, Comer issued a letter to the White House calling for the release of any documents about the loan, such as the loan agreement, “if” there was actually a loan; Comer also reiterated his position that “no records available to the committee indicate that Joe Biden made a large loan payment to his brother.” On Monday, Raskin again issued a letter to Comer accusing the chairman of misrepresenting the facts and again saying bank records clearly show Joe Biden took out a $200,000 loan.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source: www.bing.com