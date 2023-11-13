Fact Check: Disney to shut down Disney+ streaming service in December 2023?

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney+ would shut down in December 2023.

Rating: Wrong

On November 11, 2023, Disney fan blog Inside the Magic published an article stating that Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company would shut down the Disney+ streaming service in December 2023. The article began:

Disney CEO reveals Disney+ will shut down in December, tells parents to “be prepared” Disney CEO Bob Iger says Disney+ will soon be a thing of the past and parents need to be prepared for it.

However, the headline’s claim that Disney+ is shutting down is misleading. The body of the Inside the Magic article states that Disney, which owns streaming service Hulu, is testing a system that would allow Disney+ and Hulu to be accessed from the same app.

Hulu was founded in 2007 as a joint venture between NBC Universal and News Corporation (20th Century Fox). The Walt Disney Company acquired an equity stake in 2009 and a majority stake in the service by purchasing 20th Century Fox in 2019.

On November 1, 2023, in a news release, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would purchase the remaining stake in Hulu from Comcast (owner of NBC Universal), and become the full owner of the streaming service.

Disney offers bundle deals that allow customers to access both Hulu and Disney+ content at a lower price. Instead of merging Disney+ into Hulu, as the title of the Inside the Magic article claims, Disney announced beta tests for a unified app that would allow bundled subscribers to access both services from a single location. Will give.

This is not the first time Inside the Magic has published articles with similar clickbait headlines. Snopes fact-checked another claim that Disney+ will shut down in August 2023.

