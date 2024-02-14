FACT CHECK: Did six Nigerian billionaires die in helicopter crash in California before Super Bowl LVIII?

A TikTok video with over five million views last day reveals that six Nigerian billionaires died in a helicopter crash in California.

TikToker @aja_ba shared details about an accident that occurred in a remote part of the Mojave Desert last Friday that killed prominent Nigerian banking executive Herbert Wigwe.

The plane was carrying two pilots and four passengers, who died in the crash. Authorities have identified the four passengers as Wigwe, his wife Doreen Chizoba, their son Chizi and former group chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Prominent Nigerian business executives Herbert Wigwe (far left) and Abimbola Ogunbanjo died in a helicopter crash in California. Wigwe’s wife, Doreen Chizoba, and their son, Chizi, also died in the accident. (Photos: Getty Images)

Authorities and various news reports have not indicated that all of the people on board the helicopter were billionaires, despite claims in the video that they were.

Wigwe and Ogunbanjo were both eminent financiers and philanthropists in Nigeria and their net worth was estimated to be in the millions of dollars. Some reports posted after the crash said that Wigwe, who was the founder and CEO of Access Bank in Lagos, had a net worth of about $65.2 million. Other reports estimate Ogunbanjo’s net worth to have reached $100 million before his death.

The flight was en route from Palm Springs, California to Boulder City, Nevada when it crashed near Baker City, California. The Wigwe family and Ogunbanjo were reportedly planning to attend the Super Bowl. The plane was being flown by a pilot and a secondary safety pilot, whose identity has not been released yet.

Wigwe is survived by his three other children and Ogunbanjo is survived by his wife and three children.

The National Transport Board has launched an investigation into the accident, which may reportedly take two years to complete. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, but a preliminary report is expected to be released in the next few weeks. Since the helicopter was manufactured in France, French investigators are also part of the investigation.

An NTSB investigator said the plane did not have a cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder and was not required to have them.

Source: atlantablackstar.com