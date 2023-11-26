It is the latest video to cause outrage online, showing children singing about the “destruction” of Gaza and its people. The video was also posted by Israeli state-owned news channel Kan and then removed.

This is a three-minute video which has been shared thousands of times on social media. Most of the comments expressed outrage that a group of Israeli children appeared to be glorifying the destruction of Gaza.

“What kind of world are we living in where children are carelessly singing about death and destruction? This shows how early education begins,” one Instagram user said.

Video was shared by Israeli state-owned TV channel Kan News on its online platform, before being removed.

These songs were condemned by the online community as genocidal towards Gazans.

Here is an excerpt:

The children seen in the video are reportedly from Gaza Envelope settlements, located within 7 kilometers of the Gaza Strip.

Their population was evacuated after the Hamas attack on 7 October.

It turns out that the video is actually real and was posted by the Israeli group The Civil Front.

According to their websiteThey claim to be “apolitical” and say their goal is to garner support for the Israeli military.

The name of the video is ‘Friendship Song 2023’ and is an adaptation A famous poem commemorating the Jews killed during the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

According to, unlike the 2023 adaptation, the original song does not contain lyrics hostile towards Gaza. French newspaper Liberation.

This song has been criticized by the international community as genocidal. As UN experts warn The serious violations allegedly committed by Israel against Palestinians “point to the so-called genocide.”

middle east eye It was reported that the new lyrics were co-written by Ofer Rosenbaum, president of The Civil Front.

Ofer Rosenbaum was also Behind a controversial poster campaign In Israel, which used artificial intelligence to make Hamas and Hezbollah leaders appear beaten and bound as Israeli soldiers stood over them.

The campaign received mixed reactions from the Israeli public. We contacted Civil Front for comment but have not received a response yet.

