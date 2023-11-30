Facing pressure from activist investors, Disney adds 2 board members

Walt Disney Co. strengthened its board on Wednesday as it prepares for a second proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James P. Gorman and Jeremy Darroch, who previously ran British television company Sky, will join Disney’s board early next year, according to a securities filing. “Their appointments reflect Disney’s commitment to the company’s long-term performance, strategic growth initiatives, succession planning process, and a strong board focused on growing shareholder value,” Disney said in a statement.

Chairman of the Board, Mark G. Parker, who is Nike’s executive chairman, said in a statement that Mr. Gorman “had been an integral part of Morgan Stanley’s well-managed succession process over the past year.”

Technology executive Francis A. D’Souza, who has served on the Disney board since 2018, will not stand for re-election at Disney’s annual meeting in the spring, leaving the company with 12 directors.

While a search began in April, according to Disney’s filings, the board reinforcements were announced as several activist investors were circling the company. Most notably, they include Mr. Peltz, who is running for several seats on Disney’s board and is linked to Ike Perlmutter, a disgruntled former employee who is one of Disney’s largest independent shareholders. Mr. Perlmutter, who sold Marvel Entertainment to Disney in 2009, was ousted from the company in March.

Representatives for Mr. Peltz and Mr. Perlmutter did not respond to questions.

Disney chief executive Robert A. “We obviously have to compete with them one way or another,” Iger said of activist investors at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday. “I’m sure the board will listen to him to see what his plans are, what his ideas are.”

Mr Iger added: “I have a lot of work to do. “I’m not going to get distracted by any of this.”

Last year, Mr. Perlmutter led a movement from within Disney to bring Mr. Peltz onto the board. When he was reprimanded, Mr. Peltz launched a proxy fight to get himself on the board, saying he would cut costs, revamp Disney’s streaming business and fix the company’s messy succession plan. Will clean. Mr. Peltz withdrew his name in February after Disney implemented a restructuring plan and cut costs by $5.5 billion. Cost cuts approached $7.5 billion.

The pair re-emerged last month. They’re planning a new battle for board seats — the nomination window opens Tuesday and runs through Jan. 4 — and they’ve cited the decline in Disney’s stock price as the reason. Disney shares closed at $92.50 on Wednesday, up about 13 percent from the beginning of last month but down about 48 percent from the March 2021 high.

Mr Peltz has also blamed Disney for mishandling the succession. After having his contract extended several times, Mr. Iger handed the company over to Bob Chapek in 2020. After two chaotic years, Disney fired Mr. Chapek and reinstated Mr. Iger as chief executive. His current contract expires at the end of 2026, and he has said he will be leaving the company for good.

Disney has said that “robust” succession planning is underway, and the search is continuing outside the company.

Another activist investor, ValueAct Capital, has also acquired a large stake in Disney and considers the shares undervalued. ValueAct, a fund in San Francisco that has taken stakes in companies such as Microsoft, Spotify and , is known for working with its targets and is not expected to fight for a board seat.

Lauren Hirsch contributed reporting from New York.

Source: www.nytimes.com