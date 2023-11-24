Facing another Covid winter, Mainers should be grateful for science and entrepreneurship

By Timothy Template Winter is coming, and so is the potential COVID surge. Expected to last for years, the Covid winter is making long wait times in hospitals the new normal, with doctors and nurses struggling to meet the demand for care.

Now more than ever, Mainers need to remain vigilant while applying the best practices we have learned from the pandemic. This means testing, testing and more testing.

As we prepare for another Covid winter, it is important to recognize that we are in a better position to deal with public health crises than ever before. This is largely due to the ingenuity of entrepreneurs in the private sector and the scientific community, who create medical breakthroughs on a regular basis. Scientific experts make these breakthroughs possible by pushing the boundaries of discovery, allowing the rest of us to remain vigilant.

Case in point: I recently attended the Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting and Expo (AMP 2023) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the world’s “premier gathering” of molecular professionals.

Why is that important? What do I mean by “molecular pathology” or “molecular diagnosis”? Simply put, molecular pathology is the study of disease at the molecular level, including molecules found in organs, tissues, and even bodily fluids. Molecular diagnosis refers to the process of determining the relationship between certain symptoms and the type of disease involved.

The study of molecules comes with extremely relevant, real-life applications. Molecular diagnostic tests work by determining whether the coronavirus is actively infecting a person. Over the years, COVID testing by molecular diagnosis has become possible, with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and other nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) – all molecular by nature – detecting genetic material called “RNA” from novel viruses. Has gone.

We have the field of molecular pathology to thank for the hundreds of millions of COVID tests distributed across the United States since March 2020. And, working for the largest manufacturer of COVID-19 testing swabs in North America, I know a thing or two about tests. Especially as winter looms upon us, it’s important to recognize the process behind COVID testing – and the countless lives those tests have saved.

Take Maine Medical Center, where testing services for more than 22,000 employees protected workers, while also providing life-saving care to many of our state’s residents. This is the kind of science we should cherish, even when the worst days of Covid are probably behind us.

The private sector will continue to lay the foundation for society’s collective preparedness. Supported by government partners at the federal, state and local levels, companies in molecular pathology and similar industries represent our constant beat of caution and vigilance against known and unknown diseases. The principles of entrepreneurship and innovation will make it possible for the American healthcare system to address and overcome current or future threats to public health.

There is more to entrepreneurship and innovation than the end goal, while it remains important. In fields like molecular pathology, entrepreneurs and innovators work around the clock to find new solutions to old problems. They make great sacrifices to achieve major medical breakthroughs, as we all saw with COVID testing in 2020.

This matters because our challenges are not going away. The world’s population is aging and as a result more people are suffering from chronic diseases. They are also more vulnerable to Covid, forget about other diseases that may arise. According to the United Nations, there were more than 727 million people aged 65 or older in 2020. By 2050, this number will exceed 1.5 billion, which will inevitably lead to an increase in the number of age-specific diseases. Imagine if an epidemic even more dangerous than this comes.

The good thing is that we can expect a large number of early diagnoses and treatments to emerge in the coming years. Industries and entire economies are adapting, and this bodes well for those who benefit from molecular diagnostics. By 2030, the molecular diagnostics market will be worth approximately $50 billion, growing at about 6 percent each year.

What was a COVID test yesterday will be a new success tomorrow, so Mainers should feel optimistic today. At Puritan, we certainly do our part by creating products like Molecular Preservative, which simplifies sample collection and preservation for molecular research – one of the first steps toward eventual “breakthroughs.”

We don’t know how the next COVID surge will impact us. We don’t know when the next pandemic will hit, or how much damage it might cause. Nor do we know the full extent of the global aging problem. But, we know that solutions will come if we rely on entrepreneurship and innovation.

We know humans will adjust because we are resilient people. And Mainers are the most flexible of all.

Template is executive vice president of global sales at Puritan Medical Products, headquartered in Guilford.

