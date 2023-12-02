Facing an onslaught of returns, retailers are telling shoppers: “Just keep at it.”

On this first day of December, we are busy with the holiday shopping season.

A lot of that shopping is happening online. And with online shopping often comes the expectation of free returns if the item you ordered isn’t quite right.

But now there’s a good chance that if you want to return an item, the place you bought it from may just say, “Keep it.”

As Reuters first reported this week, “return-less refund” or “keep it” return policies have now been adopted by 59% of major retailers. That data is from a survey by return logistics company goTRG.

These policies make economic sense for retailers, but they may not want to tell you about them.

A few years ago, Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School, ordered a fabric steamer from Target.

“I saw it online, it was exactly what I was looking for,” he said.

But when a package showed up at her apartment, it was no fabric steamer. It was a king size comforter. He called Target, which apologized for the mess and asked him to keep it.

“It would be extremely burdensome for us to take it back,” Cohen said.

That’s because it’s far more expensive for retailers to take goods back than to ship them out, he said.

Shawn Burke, partner at Clarkston Consulting, said shipping costs are just the tip of the iceberg.

“It will be opened and reviewed to see if it can be resold. And if it can be resold, it needs to be restocked on our shelves,” Burke said.

All that work requires time, money and employees.

“And so retailers have to sit there and say, ‘Is it worth it?’,” said Amina Ali, CEO of returns management company Optoro. He said the answer is often no.

This was especially true a few years ago, when freight costs skyrocketed, said Zack Rogers, who teaches supply chain management at Colorado State.

“And now, freight is cheaper, but it was kind of nice not to have to deal with that,” he said. That’s why many retailers have maintained their “keep it” return policies.

But, said Sean Burke of Clarkston Consulting, it can also be abused by shoppers who want to resell an item they want to return.

“And that’s why you don’t typically see people promoting that they do this,” he said.

To combat fraud, online retailers use all the data they collect from us to find patterns, Burke said.

“Hey, this Shawn Burke guy, he’s made a lot of comebacks lately. They may start saying maybe they shouldn’t allow me to do this in the future,” he said.

But in most cases, Burke said, buyers will make the returns they’re stuck with. Or, in the case of Mark Cohen and his consoler, they’ll keep it to themselves for years.

“Eventually, it will end up in the Goodwill bin or the Salvation Army bin,” he said.

He has not reached this yet.

