Studies indicate that high-risk patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) diagnosed early have an average survival of 9.8 years, compared to an average of 1.5 years for those diagnosed late. It was called the “king of cancer”.

With survival rates consistently below 10 percent, pancreatic cancer is highlighted by the tragic loss of Apple’s Steve Jobs and Wu Xunyu, chief scientist of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2011.

An unprecedented feat in early-stage detection of one of the deadliest cancers has been achieved through an artificial intelligence tool created by Chinese scientists. Li Ruixiang, associate professor of radiation oncology at Stanford School of Medicine, hailed the work as an important step forward in pancreatic cancer investigation.

The developed screening model specifically targets pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the primary subtype responsible for more than 95 percent of pancreatic cancer cases, the South China Morning Post reported.

With a specificity of 99.9 percent and a sensitivity 34.1 percent higher than the average radiologist performance, the model shows promise but requires further regulatory approval for practical implementation.

Despite the importance of early detection, there is a lack of screening technology accessible to the general population. The low prevalence of pancreatic cancer (less than 13 cases per 100,000) makes the use of expensive contrast-enhanced CAT scans economically impractical.

Lead author Cao Kai, of the Shanghai Institute of Pancreatic Disease, highlighted the inadequacy of existing early screening tools, which often leads to misdiagnosis and unnecessary panic. To address this, Cao and Lu Le, leader of DAMO Academy’s medical team, conceived the idea of ​​using AI for early cancer detection.

As posted on Nature Medicine, the two launched a research project with more than 10 medical institutions that aims to develop a novel approach that combines non-contrast CAT scans with AI to screen for pancreatic cancer on a large scale. Technology has to be developed.

The result of their collaboration was the creation of an algorithm called “Pancreatic Cancer Detection with Artificial Intelligence”, abbreviated as PANDA. This innovative system was trained using more than 3,200 image sets from a leading pancreatic cancer institute in China. Notably, approximately 70 percent of these sets originated from patients with pancreatic lesions.

Benefiting from extensive datasets, rigorous data processing, and a pioneering training strategy, News Medical reported that PANDA emerged as a highly perceptive AI imaging expert.

The study showed that PANDA efficiently detected lesions in a multi-center validation cohort, exceeding the average performance of radiologists by 6.3% in specificity and 34.1% in sensitivity for pancreatic lesions.

PANDA achieved 92.9% sensitivity and 99.9% specificity in large-scale validation. The researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of PANDA through a process involving the curation of a large dataset, the transfer of lesion annotations, and a deep learning approach.

In conclusion, PANDA exhibits high specificity and sensitivity to detect and diagnose pancreatic lesions, demonstrating its potential for large-scale screening and early detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

