Facebook parent Meta posts sharply higher profit in 3Q due to surge in ad revenue

Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday reported sharply higher third-quarter earnings, boosted by increased advertising revenue and lower spending after laying off thousands of employees.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it earned $11.58 billion, or $4.39 per share, in the July-September quarter. That’s up from $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 23% to $34.15 billion from $27.71 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $3.64 per share on revenue of $33.58 billion, according to a survey by FactSet.

“Despite volatility in the broader tech market, META is meeting expectations,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Jeremy Goldman. “With its continued upward trajectory, strong user engagement and strategic cost optimization, Meta is not only navigating choppy waters, but also paving the way for uncharted areas of growth.”

Meta, which was sued on Tuesday by 41 states and the District of Columbia for harming the mental health of young people, said the number of active users on Facebook as of Sept. 30 was 3.05 billion, down from a year earlier. There is an increase of 3%.

“This landmark lawsuit could herald a major change in how social media platforms approach product features and user engagement,” Goldman said. “That said, even as tech stocks face uncertainty, Meta’s consistent performance solidifies its leadership in the digital sector.”

The number of monthly active users across its “family of apps,” which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, was 3.96 billion by the end of the quarter, up 7% from a year earlier. Meta does not disclose its user statistics to apps other than Facebook.

Total costs and expenses were $20.4 billion, down 7% year-over-year. Meta said it had 66,185 employees as of Sept. 30, down 24% from a year earlier.

Meta Platform Inc. shares rose about 2.5% in after-hours trading after the results. The stock closed down $13.02, or 4.2%, at $299.53.

Source: apnews.com