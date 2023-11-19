Facebook-parent Meta disbanded its responsible AI team

Facebook-parent Meta has split off its Responsible AI division, a team dedicated to regulating the safety of its artificial intelligence ventures.

Most of the responsible AI staff have been reassigned to the Generative AI product development team.

The move comes after several layoffs and team redistribution changes at the company this year.

The majority of the RAI team members have been reassigned to the company’s generative AI products division, while some others will now work on the AI ​​infrastructure team, the spokesperson said. This news was first reported by The Information.

The generative AI team, born in February, focuses on developing products that generate language and images to mimic a human-generated equivalent version. This happened when companies in the tech industry invested money in the development of machine learning so as not to be left behind in the race of AI. Meta is one of the big tech companies that has been booming since the AI ​​boom took hold.

RAI’s restructuring comes at a time when Facebook’s parent company is nearing the end of its “years of efficiency,” as CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a February earnings call. So far, the company has been flooded with layoffs, team-mergers and redeployments.

Ensuring the security of AI has become a stated priority of top players in the field, especially as regulators and other authorities are paying close attention to the potential pitfalls of new technology. In July, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI formed an industry group specifically focused on setting security standards as AI advances.

Although RAI staff are now spread across the organization, the spokesperson said they will continue to support “responsible AI development and use”.

“We will continue to prioritize and invest in safe and responsible AI development,” the spokesperson said.

