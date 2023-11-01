Facebook, Instagram launch paid monthly subscriptions





Facebook made an official announcement on Monday about the launch of ad-free subscriptions starting in November.

Priced at 9.99 euros per month, the subscription will be available to users in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area, and Switzerland. The move aims to address EU regulations that have affected Meta’s data collection practices, which has been a major source of revenue.

For the first time, Meta is deviating from the model of a free platform.

Interestingly, this is the first time that Meta is deviating from its traditional model of a free platform supported by advertisements. In a statement, Meta stressed its belief in an internet funded by advertising that enables people of all economic backgrounds to access personalized products and services.

He also highlighted the importance of advertisements for small businesses. The introduction of an ad-free subscription not only meets the requirements of European regulators, but also gives users a choice, ensuring Meta’s continued service to all EU, EEA and Swiss residents.

Subscribers to the new program will enjoy an ad-free experience across Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Their personal information will not be used for advertising purposes. It’s important to note that Facebook will still offer its extensive services for free.

Ad-free subscriptions can be purchased through the Facebook website or the Facebook and Instagram apps for iOS and Android. From March 2024 the price will increase by an additional 6 euros.

In May the European Union fined Meta $1.3 billion for violating the privacy of European users. The fine was imposed after US security agencies accessed personal information about EU residents, failing to maintain Europe’s data protection rules.

This is the largest fine ever imposed by the federal government for violating privacy protection laws.

Source: www.jpost.com