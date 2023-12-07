Facebook and Messenger will automatically encrypt messages

By Chris VallanceTechnology reporter, BBC News

getty images

Parent company Meta has announced that all Facebook and Messenger chats will be automatically encrypted.

Messages and calls protected by end-to-end-encryption (E2EE) can only be read by the sender and recipient.

It has been possible to choose encrypted messages for years, but now it will become the default position.

Critics, including the UK government and police, claim the move to default encryption will make it harder to detect child sexual exploitation on Messenger.

The Home Secretary, James Cleverley, said he was “incredibly disappointed” by Meta’s decision after working together to tackle other online harms.

“We will continue to work closely with them (Meta) to keep children safe online, but we must be honest that, in our view, this is an important step forward,” he said.

James Babbage, Director General of Threats at the National Crime Agency, was also highly critical.

“It is extremely disappointing that Meta is choosing to introduce end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger.

“Today our role in protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation has become more difficult,” she said.

Privacy and Security

The switch to encryption means no one, including Meta, can see what is sent or said, “unless you choose to report the message to us,” said Loredana Crisan, head of Messenger, following the change. Wrote in a post announcing the.

The company worked with external experts, academics, advocates, and governments to identify risks “to ensure that privacy and security go hand in hand,” he wrote.

It’s expected that messages on Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, may get encryption by default sometime in the new year.

Meta says people will know when their chats have been upgraded and encrypted, as they will have a way to be able to restore their messages if they lose, change or add a device. You will be prompted to set up a recovery method.

Apps including iMessage, Signal, and WhatsApp all protect the privacy of messages with E2EE, but the technology has become a political battleground.

The apps and their supporters argue that the technology protects privacy and security, including that of children.

But law enforcement, major children’s charities, and the government have opposed E2EE’s expansion.

New powers in the recently passed Online Safety Act could enable Ofcom to force tech companies to scan for child abuse material in encrypted messages. Signal and WhatsApp have said they will refuse to comply with such requests.

But despite those powers, there remains continued pressure on META to halt E2EE expansion.

In September the then Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, alleged that Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messages were the platforms of choice for online pedophiles, telling the BBC that “We are arresting about 800 criminals a month in this country, we Protecting about 1,200.” One month from this evil crime to the children.

malicious patterns

But Meta argued that it has spent years developing strong security measures to prevent, detect and combat abuse while maintaining online security.

“When E2EE is the default, we will use a variety of tools, including artificial intelligence, subject to applicable law, to proactively detect accounts engaged in malicious patterns of behavior rather than scanning private messages,” the company wrote. “

Professor Martin Albrecht, Chair of Cryptography at King’s College London, welcomed the addition of the standard security feature.

“This not only secures government and business communications, but also secures private conversations between parents and their children, parents about their own children, or groups of friends of all ages,” he said. “

Campaign group Privacy International supported the tech firm’s decision. Encryption, she told the BBC, is “an essential safeguard that protects journalists, human rights defenders, lawyers, artists and marginalized groups from potential abuse by data-hungry companies and governments”.

But Susie Hargreaves, chief executive of the Internet Watch Foundation, which works to identify and remove child sexual abuse material online, said she was outraged that Meta had “prioritised the privacy of pedophiles over the safety of our children”. Has chosen.

He accused the platform, which he said had a strong track record of detecting large amounts of child abuse material before it arrived on its services, of “effectively rolling out the welcome mat for pedophiles”.

It is now up to Ofcom to “show its teeth”, Ms Hargreaves said.

read receipts

The company also announced on Wednesday that it would be adding several new features, including the ability to edit messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent.

It will also give users the ability to control whether people who send messages receive a “read receipt” that tells them the message has been read.

The company said the changes will take a few months to be fully implemented.

Copyright 2023 BBC. All rights reserved. BBC Is Not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.

beta terms By using the Beta Site, you agree that such use is at your own risk and that you are aware that the Beta Site may contain known or unknown bugs or errors, this Beta Site may be available to you for any period with or without a fee. We have no obligation to provide the fee. of time, nor of making it available at all, and nothing in these Beta Terms or your use of the Beta Site will create any employment relationship between you and us. The Beta Site is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and we make no warranties of any kind, express or implied, to you.

In the event of any conflict between these Beta Terms and the BBC Terms of Use, these Beta Terms will prevail.

Source: www.bbc.com