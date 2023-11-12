Face Shield Market Size to $2.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.5%: AMR

Thousands of investors increase success rate with options

WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report, “Face Shield Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable), by Product Type (Half Face Shield, Full Face Shield), by End Use Industry (Health Care, Manufacturing, Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast , 2021-2031“. According to the report, Global face shield market Revenue of $2.4 billion is expected to be collected by 2031. The market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2022-2031. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments of the market, regional landscape, and competitive landscape of the industry.

drivers and opportunities

The growth of the global face shield market is due to the increase in demand for face shields from the healthcare sector and construction industry. Conversely, volatile prices of raw materials required for face shield production are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Nevertheless, the increasing awareness regarding worker safety is anticipated to create many growth opportunities in the market.

Download sample pages of a research overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17848

reusable segment Become most profitable by 2031

By type, the reusable segment achieved the highest market share in 2021 with almost half of the total revenue. Additionally, the same segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Various benefits of reusable face shields including their eco-friendly nature and easy availability are expected to drive the market.

whole face to slope section Provide attractive growth opportunities by 2031

By product type, the full face shield segment has the highest market share with approximately three-fifths of the total revenue. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Wide application of full face shield in various fields like chemical, health care, construction, oil and gas etc.

Get the full report (198 Pages with insights, charts, tables and figures PDF) @ https://bit.ly/3QS1woG

to the manufacturing segment be the most influential

By end-use industry, the manufacturing segment generated the highest revenue with about one-third of the total share. Additionally, this segment is projected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 6.9% during the analysis time frame. The growing demand for face shields from chemical manufacturing companies to protect workers from hazardous gases is expected to drive the growth rate of the market.

to Europe grow fast by 2031

According to the area, Europe Had the largest market share in the face shield market About two-fifths of total revenue in 2021. The increasing usage of face shields in Germany, UK, Italy, etc. is expected to help the market flourish in the next few years. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. The increasing expansion of construction and industrial sectors has led to increase in demand for face shields which may strengthen the market position in this sector.

Major companies in the industry

JBC Technologies Inc.

casock bay molding

Sanax Protective Products

printex transparent packaging

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc.

Key Surgical

we protect

Lakeland Inc.

Medline Industries LP

Honeywell International Inc.

Precept Medical Products Inc.

3m company

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd

Karam

Want access to statistical data and graphs, strategies of major players: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/face-shield-market/purchase-options

