Fabrizio Romano gives major update on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's partial investment in Man United - Man United News & Transfer News | People's Person

Fabrizio Romano has said that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment in Manchester United is still on track to be officially announced soon and there is no danger of the deal falling through.

There has been much speculation as to when Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers will be made public.

The announcement has been delayed several times due to legal issues which keep pushing back the date.

A recent report covered by The People’s Person revealed that there is a strong possibility that a statement from the Glazers and Ratcliffe could be released in January before the year ends.

According to Romano, the deal is on track and it’s only a matter of time until an official announcement is made.

“We are all hearing 1000 reports a day regarding the announcement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to take over 25% of Manchester United because it is a situation that is always changing because it is a big deal and the lawyers “We are considering it.”

“I don’t know the day when that will happen but certainly the situation will remain the same: it is only a matter of time, it is not in danger and it will happen soon. Timing will be of the essence for Man United with regard to business in January.

The Italian journalist also revealed Ratcliffe’s plans as soon as the INEOS billionaire takes full control of United’s playing operations.

According to Romano, British businesses are currently concerned about appointing the right people to key backroom roles.

Only after its successful completion will talks be held regarding Eric ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is once again under pressure after the Red Devils crashed out of Europe in a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

It is understood his job will come under greater scrutiny should United be soundly beaten by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Source: thepeoplesperson.com