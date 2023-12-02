Fabricant Embraces the Future of Virtual Fashion by Expanding Digital Fashion Platform to Ethereum

Fabricant, a leading digital fashion company, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a bold move that is set to revolutionize the industry. In an exclusive interview with WWD, executives revealed that they are expanding their digital fashion platform by integrating with Ethereum, one of the leading decentralized blockchain networks. This expansion marks the company’s next step towards advancing virtual fashion and turning it into a mainstream movement.

By connecting to Ethereum, The Fabricant aims to make digital fashion more accessible to a wider audience. The move is significant as it marks the company’s homecoming, after they sold the world’s first digital fashion couture NFT on Ethereum in 2019. The NFT, called “Iridescence,” was praised and sold as the world’s first virtual-only haute couture dress. Close to $10,000.

Fabricant’s integration with Ethereum isn’t the only exciting development. The company is also collaborating with Crossmint, a platform that makes it easier for businesses to create NFTs at scale. This partnership will further increase the reach and availability of digital fashion.

Despite skepticism surrounding the metaverse, blockchain evangelists and global brands continue to invest in virtual technology and metaverse initiatives. Crossmint, which has partnered with major companies like Coca-Cola and Atari, recently announced a significant deal with Coinbase, further validating the potential of blockchain in the fashion industry.

With advances in artificial intelligence and the increasing digital sophistication of brands, The Fabricant is well-positioned to lead the future of virtual fashion. The company’s new Deep Collection, which has been reimagined using generative AI, is set to launch soon as part of The Fabricant’s Ethereum expansion.

As Fabricant looks ahead, they have exciting plans in the pipeline, including the use of virtual fashion and realistic AI models for augmented reality dressing and photo shoots. These efforts reflect the company’s vision of making digital fashion accessible to everyone in any context, with any device.

Ultimately, Fabricant’s expansion to Ethereum and integration with Crossmint represents an important milestone toward the mainstream adoption of virtual fashion. With its innovative approach and commitment to pushing boundaries, The Fabricant is set to shape the future of the fashion industry.

general question

What is fabricant?

Fabricant is a digital fashion company that specializes in creating and selling virtual apparel and accessories.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain network that enables the creation and execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps).

What is NFT?

NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a type of digital asset that represents proof of ownership or authenticity of a unique object or piece of content, such as artwork or collectibles.

What is crossmint?

Crossmint is a platform that provides tools and services for businesses to create NFTs at scale.

What is the metaverse?

Metaverse refers to a virtual reality space where users can interact with computer-generated environments and other users in real time.

What is augmented reality dressing?

Augmented reality dressing is a technology that allows users to virtually try on clothing or accessories using AR technology.

(Source: WWD)

