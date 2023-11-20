Fabrica X's denim retail concept highlights supply chain innovation

A new retail concept puts denim innovation in the spotlight.

Fabrica X, the Hong Kong-based store run by The Mills Fabrica, unveiled Denim Futures last week. The campaign gives consumers a behind-the-scenes look at the entire supply chain lifecycle that creates the jeans they know and love.

Visitors to Denim Futures get a hands-on experience showing what the future of denim could look like. The installation includes an upcycling workshop, 3D digitization and opportunities to touch and feel new material innovations. Unspun’s 3D body scanning, RenewCell’s biodegradable raw material Circulose and Cirk, a chemical recycling technology that can recycle polycotton, are among the featured technologies.

Consumers can also purchase jeans from a curated selection of sustainable and future-focused brands.

Brands include Story Wear, a Taiwanese social enterprise that recycles denim waste by skilled makers from disadvantaged backgrounds; M.ATO, a Hong Kong brand that combines traditional Japanese dye and sewing techniques; Sophie Hawkins, a London-based designer who uses circular manufacturing to create jumpsuits; and Kli Kli, a Shanghai low-impact denim brand.

Cintia Nunes, general manager, Asia head at The Mills Fabrica, said denim tech has been a big focus at VCs and accelerators, “because of its universal popularity and also its impact on the environment.”

He added, “Our goal is to bring together our portfolio companies, partners and connections from every step of the supply chain to not only showcase the future of denim, but also celebrate progress and commitment to this cause ”

The eight-month campaign is supported by Lenzing, Levi’s and China’s oldest denim mill Advanced Denim.

For the advance, the store provides the opportunity to educate the end consumer about its sustainable initiatives, including the water-saving Bigbox dyeing system, plant-based botanical dyes and recent collaborations with Graycell and Renewcell.

Michael Lamm, Director of Advanced Denim, said: “We really appreciate the Denim Futures campaign that Mills Fabrica has created, which showcases solutions to the sustainable denim production chain, as well as how consumers can make their jeans in a more sustainable way. How to behave.” “At Advanced Denim, we share the same mission as The Mills Fabrica to encourage industry-wide innovations for the sustainable growth of this sector.”

All educational content presented at Denim Futures was verified by Fashionary, a Hong Kong company that designs and produces practical tools for fashion professionals, as well as The Magic of Denim consultancy.

Denim Futures follows successful campaigns that focus on biomaterials and plastic circularity. Mills Fabrica plans to further expand the impact retail store concept by launching Fabrica X in more global locations, in addition to its Innovation Gallery in London.

