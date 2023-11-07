Fabric offers an AI-powered workplace and home for all your information. techcrunch

Can AI provide better file systems and workspaces for personal productivity? Fabric, a new startup launching today, aims to offer just that. The company has designed an AI-powered service that helps you organize your documents and other files, and serve as a home for all your information that you can query against using an AI assistant. Can.

The service has some similarities to how Google’s Bard AI can now tap into your Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and others, or how Startup Rewind creates a searchable record of everything you do. Is. Computer use. But instead of being limited to just Google apps like Bard, or intrusively recording everything you do, Fabric is meant to be opt-in and work with a range of files and uploads. Today, this includes any text-based document, any image, any piece of Internet content with your bookmarks and links, with support for audio and video coming soon, as well as connections with other cloud services. Is included.

Founded in 2022 by London-based software engineer Jonathan Bree, Fabric originally began as an idea to create a “multiplayer” collaborative web browser. This concept now exists inside Fabric, as users can create dedicated shared spaces where they can collaborate and chat together on documents. For example, Spaces can be used to share project files, plan a trip together, gather inspiration, review designs, and more, the company suggests, including in the web browser Arc. There are some similarities with shared folders and spaces.

To use Fabric, you can either upload individual files or folders, as is the case with Google Drive or Dropbox, but you can also add links, or a simple text note directly in Fabric’s interface. Can also make. Then, you can use the built-in search box to find that information later, or even ask Fabric Assistant, an AI chatbot, to help you find the information you need using natural language questions. The latter can be helpful if you don’t remember the exact name of the file you’re looking for, it can also find screenshots you’ve saved by understanding what’s in the image or it can read if the image contains any text.

Powering Fabric is a set of about a dozen AI technologies, including OpenAI’s automatic speech recognition system Whisper, as well as AI models from Anthropic and others for understanding audio. In-house, the company created its own proprietary “unwrap engine” that detects the file type and then applies the right tool for the required task.

“It puts everything into one universal format, and then it’s all available inside this workspace,” explains Brie. “So you can think of it almost like a future computer desktop or a future operating system, where everything is there and you can actually work with it,” he says. “You can open the content, consume it, put it in a shared space, share this space with a colleague, whatever. This is not a search engine for your data. It has search, but it’s the kind of product Dropbox should have built,” says Brie.

Everything in Fabric is encrypted in transit and at rest — the same model used by Dropbox, Brie also notes. The company has not yet conducted a security audit, as it is still building, but plans to in the near future as it adds support for more services like Google Drive, Notion, and Dropbox.

Fabric works via the web, as a browser extension, as a desktop app, or as a native mobile app, so you can access the service wherever you go. Brie believes the target demographic for Fabric today is “prosumers” – that is, researchers, creatives and other power users who are switching contexts throughout their day, such as freelancers, bouncing between different projects for example. -Jumping.

“We designed it for this practical reality: People are busy. Really, people are not organized,” says Brie. “And also, information lives in multiple places. You take a simple tool like Notion, and it’s a clean slate. But what about my bookmarks? What about my screenshots? What about? What information lives in all those other places? We’ve taken this new approach where it’s one home for all the information… Our ambition is to make every place where your information lives connectable , “he adds.

The startup is removing its waitlist today, making Fabric available to early adopters who want to try the service via the web or apps. (The iOS mobile app is not published on public app stores, but is currently available through TestFlight). Ahead of today’s launch, Fabric is testing with thousands of users.

The business model includes multi-tier plans that range from a modest $6 per month for 500GB to $50 per month for 4TB.

“So you can use it in a Dropbox-esque way,” Brie explains.

Fabric’s founding team also includes Leonard Mark and Ivo Silva, a remote team of three based in both the US and UK. The startup has raised a pre-seed round of $1 million led by Seedcamp, with participation from Acequia Capital and other angels, including Figma and others with AI expertise.

