Remember the FAANG stocks? Well, they have now transformed into a group known as the “Magnificent Seven”. Netflix has got the boot and been replaced by another “N” company, Nvidia. Microsoft and Tesla have also joined the crew.

The most popular names in the US market now include Apple, Alphabet (Google), Meta Platform, Amazon.com, Nvidia, Microsoft and Tesla. Extra points if you can make a word from those initial letters!

Issuer Home on Magnificent Seven

ETF issuers are beginning to consider the possibility of new lineups, including the first ETF dedicated specifically to the Magnificent Seven. Just last week, Roundhill converted its Roundhill Big Tech ETF (BIGT B+) into the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS). The issuer added Nvidia and Tesla in October, so the fund’s name is actually moving with its portfolio.

And Direxion included the “MAGMA” 2X fund in its most recent filing, with MAGMA referring to Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet/Google, Meta Platform, and Amazon.com. Based on the prospectus, Nvidia and Tesla won’t be included in the mix.

However, MAGS is a fund that primarily relies on derivatives such as swaps to gain exposure to the seven stocks it is targeting. The fund’s portfolio is also highly concentrated and focuses on only seven securities.

looking at mgk

But there are other funds that hold these seven stocks. However, they are getting that exposure not through derivatives but through direct ownership. Consider the $13.6 billion Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK A-). The fund includes Magnificent Seven among its top holdings. They represent an astonishing 56.7% of the stock fund’s total portfolio. Its exposure to the Magnificent Seven may represent the most concentrated exposure to these stocks of any US-listed fund before MAGS.

MGK is up more than 40% year to date. This could possibly be due to the excellent returns displayed by those seven stocks. However, the fund has another 83 securities in its portfolio to provide additional diversification. Moreover, large-caps have generally performed well this year. MGK, in particular, focuses on only the largest US-listed securities.

Additionally, as a passively managed ETF from Vanguard, MGK has an expense ratio of just 0.07% versus 0.29% charged by MAGS. In addition to low-price, concentrated exposure (with some diversification), MGK comes with the liquidity that comes with a nearly $15 billion fund that invests only in the largest and most liquid stocks in the US market. Also, it involves equity risk rather than derivative risk.

beyond mgk

But MGK isn’t the only ETF offering exposure to the Magnificent Seven. There are plenty of other options available to investors who adopt them as part of a diversified stock portfolio. The stocks represent 55% of the holdings of the $7.98 billion iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY B+), and 53% of the $569.6 million Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC B).

The $2.6 billion Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO B-) currently has a little over 52% of its total portfolio invested in the Magnificent Seven. However, NUGO is an actively managed, semitransparent ETF. This means you will only see actual holdings on a monthly basis rather than daily.

Between something like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI A), which aims to capture the entire investable U.S. equity market, and the highly specialized MAGS, there is likely to be a range of concentration in the Magnificent Seven stocks offered by different funds. . Investors simply need to find the right exposure to suit their investment goals.

