FAA gives SpaceX clearance for second Super Heavy-Starship test flight – Spaceflight Now

Starship and Super Heavy are set for a second test flight on November 15, 2023. Image: Will Robinson-Smith/Spaceflight Now.

SpaceX’s giant Super Heavy-Starship rocket has been cleared for a second test flight Friday in an effort to boost an unpiloted Starship upper stage into space for the first time, the company announced Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted SpaceX the necessary launch license on Wednesday, clearing the way for liftoff nearly seven months after the rocket suffered multiple failures and blew itself up during its maiden flight in April.

Since then, SpaceX has implemented more than 1,000 upgrades and improvements, according to company founder Elon Musk, and 63 FAA-mandated “improvements” designed to improve flight safety and performance.

“The (launch) license applies to all phases of the proposed operation,” the FAA said in a statement. “After consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and a written assessment of the 2022 Programmatic Environmental Assessment, the FAA concludes that there are no significant environmental changes.”

The Super Heavy’s flight from SpaceX’s Boca Chica flight test facility on the Texas Gulf Coast is targeted for Friday at 8 a.m. EST, the opening of a two-hour window.

The goal of the flight is to send the Starship on a looping trajectory around the planet before re-entering and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii.

The 30-foot-wide Super Heavy-Starship is the largest, most powerful rocket ever built, standing 397 feet long and weighing more than 11 million pounds when fully fueled.

The 33 Raptor engines in the Super Heavy first stage are capable of generating 16 million pounds of thrust at full throttle – nearly twice the power of NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket, currently the world’s most powerful.

A successful flight test would mark a major milestone for both SpaceX and NASA, which is spending billions for a version of the Starship upper stage to carry Artemis astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon’s surface.

SpaceX is counting on the rocket to vastly expand its constellation of Starlink internet satellites and power low-cost government and commercial flights to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

During the stacking operation the launch tower ‘chopsticks’ lift the starship into position. Image: Will Robinson-Smith/Spaceflight Now.

Many test flights will be required to demonstrate the reliability required for astronaut flights and it is not yet clear how long this might take.

On its maiden flight, the Super Heavy-Starship launch pad was heavily damaged. It has since been strengthened and equipped with a powerful deluge system to help reduce the acoustic shock of engine ignition.

A new “hot staging” technique was implemented to begin firing the six Raptor engines of the Starship upper stage while attached to the Super Heavy first stage. The conventional technique – engine ignition after separation – failed to work properly during the first flight.

Super Heavy was also equipped with a more robust electronic steering system to move or gimbal the engine nozzle as needed to maintain proper trajectory. And the rocket’s self-destruct system was upgraded to ensure it would take immediate action if needed.

The new staging system will be put to the test about two minutes and 40 seconds after liftoff, when the first stage engines will begin to shut down after pulling the rocket out of the dense lower atmosphere.

Starship’s six Raptors will ignite while the upper stage is still attached to the booster, using a new vent system to vent exhaust from the first stage. After a few moments the Starship should separate from the Super Heavy and continue climbing into space.

While designed to be fully reusable, the Super Heavy first stage will not be recovered. Instead, it will fire rockets to slow it down as if it were headed toward a landing pad, but instead it will fall face-first into the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the starship’s engines will remain running for the next five minutes. It is then expected to coast around the planet and return to the clear atmosphere about an hour and 20 minutes after launch.

Like the first stage, Starship is designed to be reusable, but no recovery is planned for this initial test flight. The trajectory will take Starship to impact over the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii.

As SpaceX summarizes the countdown on the company’s Web site: “Excitement guaranteed.”

Source: spaceflightnow.com