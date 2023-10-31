FAA completes safety review of SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket

SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket has overcome a major hurdle on the way to its second launch.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today (Oct. 31) that it has completed its Starship safety review, which assesses the risks that a launch could pose to public health and property.

However, there is still one more regulatory box to check before SpaceX can receive a license for the next Starship liftoff.

“The FAA is continuing to work on the environmental review,” the agency wrote in an emailed statement today. “As part of its environmental review, the FAA is consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) on an updated biological assessment under the Endangered Species Act. The FAA and USFWS are required to conduct this consultation prior to the environmental review portion of the license. Must be completed once the assessment has been completed.”

Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built. It consists of two fully reusable elements – the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage – and stands approximately 400 feet (122 m) long when fully stacked.

The full-size vehicle has flown only once to date, on a test flight that launched April 20 from Starbase, SpaceX’s seaside facility in South Texas.

The goal of that mission was to send Starship around the world in the upper stage, with a splashdown target for the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. But Starship encountered several problems shortly after liftoff, including a failure for its two stages to separate. As a result, the vehicle was deliberately detonated over the Gulf of Mexico.

The FAA soon launched a crash investigation, which closed on September 8. However, the agency stressed at the time that more work needed to be done before SpaceX could receive a license for liftoff number two.

The agency wrote at the time, “SpaceX must implement all corrective actions that affect public safety and must apply for and receive a license amendment from the FAA that will comply with all safety, environmental and other safety, environmental, and other measures prior to the next Starship launch. Addresses applicable regulatory requirements.”

And, as today’s FAA update notes, there is still work to do on the environmental side.

The ongoing review clearly focuses on Potential impacts of deluge systemWhich SpaceX installed below Starbase’s orbital launch mount after the April test flight.

The new system is designed to protect the mount from the destructive power of the Super Heavy’s 33 Raptor engines, which was on full display on April 20: the Raptors blew a large crater beneath the mount, leaving chunks of concrete and other debris. Fell down. Starbase and surrounding area.

We should expect Starship to fly relatively soon after the environmental review is finished, provided everything goes well. SpaceX and its founder and CEO, Elon Musk, have said that the latest vehicle has passed all of its prelaunch tests and that ready to go,

