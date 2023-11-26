F2Pool identified as first Bitcoin mining pool to filter transactions: Report

A fundamental aspect of Bitcoin’s appeal lies in its status as a currency resistant to censorship and arbitrary regulations. The theory is that anyone with the means to cover network fees should be able to engage in transactions without the need for permission.

However, a new report reveals that a major Bitcoin mining pool filtered transactions based on sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Asian-based Bitcoin mining pool first to comply with US sanctions

According to 0xB10C – a pseudonymous Bitcoin developer and owner of a project called “miningpool-observer” – F2Pool became the first Bitcoin mining pool to filter transactions based on OFAC sanctions.

The MiningPool-Observer tool identified six Bitcoin transactions originating from addresses subject to OFAC sanctions that were not included in the block. It is important to note that the two transactions absent from the mining pool ViaBTC and Foundry USA pool blocks are considered false positives and were intentionally not filtered.

In contrast, the four OFAC-sanctioned transactions that were absent from the F2Pool block may have been intentionally filtered. This raises the question as to why F2Pool, originating from Asia, is the first mining pool to adopt transaction filtering based on US OFAC sanctions.

The Bitcoin network functions without disruption and the actions of a single pool filtering transactions do not jeopardize its widespread censorship resistance.

However, it is important to note that F2Pool, being the third largest Bitcoin mining pool and accounting for 13.7% of all mined blocks in the last year, means that almost one in seven BTC blocks could potentially be affected by a censorship scenario. Could be mined if F2Pool starts actively filtering accepted transactions.

F2Pool to disable transaction filtering

Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool announced That the Bitcoin mining pool will disable the “transaction filtering patch”.

Wang said in the post that the filter would remain disabled “until the community reaches a more comprehensive consensus on this topic.”

This revelation confirms F2Pool’s deliberate censorship of OFAC-sanctioned transactions, raising concerns about the possibility of a future recurrence.

