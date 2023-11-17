It’s “lights out” for the start… or better yet, “lights on” on the Las Vegas Strip as the Formula 1 circus comes to town. This being Vegas, qualifying begins at midnight local time (PST) on Friday night, with the race scheduled for 10pm on Saturday night, when spectators in places like Europe will wake up to the sight of 20 F1 cars racing down Las Vegas Boulevard .

Formula 1, once insular, if you can’t afford a suite at the Four Seasons European-based racing series, don’t bother attending, has been on an American assault. Colorado-based Liberty Media bought Formula 1 for $4.4 billion in 2017, and planned to grow the business, particularly in the US.

Formula 1 shares, traded under the tracking stock ticker FWONK, have a market cap of more than $14 billion, although the stock is down 16% year to date.

Still, Liberty’s gamble on the US and especially Vegas, where Liberty has spent $600 million developing a 10-year race deal, appears to be one worth taking.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei told Yahoo Finance, “I expect revenues this weekend to be $500 million or maybe even higher, but we expect not only to make money in Vegas, but it’s going to be good for the business overall.” It is a huge development medium.” “New sponsors like T-Mobile and AMX [have joined] Because of Vegas; We have the opportunity to show a lot of fans around the world on Saturday night a new element with a night race down the Strip, it’s going to be iconic.

Williams driver Logan Sargent of the United States drives during the second practice session of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race in Las Vegas on Friday, November 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlik) (Associated Press)

Las Vegas will not only be spectacular, but in Mafi’s eyes it will be the new crown jewel for American racing. After experiencing a huge surge in the US due to the pandemic impact of Netflix F1 show “Drive to Survive” and millions of captive viewers, ratings have fallen slightly, with one report seeing a 9% decline in 2023. Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen’s dominance in the 2023 season hasn’t helped either, with the results of most races known before the checkered flag.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Lance Stroll (18) of Canada driving the Aston Martin AMR23 Mercedes on track as McLaren during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 Viewed from the vista. In Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton – Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Despite this, Mafi pointed out that there is still room for growth.

“You can see the engagement on all kinds of platforms, TikTok, all the other social media platforms — the United States has become our biggest market now,” he said. “In the space of four years, a recent study showed that we have reduced the average age by four years, and nearly 40% of the new fan base is female. So we have a variety of fans who interact with us in huge numbers. And we continue to grow that audience and touch them in new and different ways every day.

Mafi acknowledged that difficulties were mounting in preparing the Vegas track and paddock area for the race, and that Strip residents and employees have been complaining about it for months.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari prepare to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Dan Istiten/Getty Images) (Dan Istiten via Getty Images)

Liberty and Mafi apologized to the city and residents this week for the mess, but ultimately said the city would look at the race in a big positive light.

“I think Vegas will love it. It will be the largest sporting event ever held in Vegas. “Bigger than the Super Bowl, bigger than anything they’ve had, and we’re seeing a $1.2 billion investment into the local economy.”

The NFL may have something to say about that, especially with the Big Game coming to Las Vegas this February.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) (Mark Thompson via Getty Images)

One advantage the NFL has over Formula 1 at the moment is that it is an accessible sport, one that everyone from Main Street to glittering Rodeo Drive can appreciate and enthusiastically enjoy. That’s the goal for Mafi and F1, a sport considered ambitious but not entirely inclusive.

“Now we have a fan base that is much, much broader. I have had many parents tell me they are amazed that their teen wakes up early on a Saturday morning or Sunday morning to watch qualifying or watch the races. probably the only thing they’re willing to get up to [and do], Mafi joked. “I am happy that we have a growth and young fan base and I am happy that our female fan base has increased. this is wonderful.”

Lewis Hamilton, 7-time world champion and icon in his own right, the first racer of African and Grenadian descent to win the title, is an icon in his own right and a huge ambassador for the sport. He’s also a big America fan and sees the Vegas race as something to watch – even though it starts at midnight East Coast time on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes before practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, United States. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) (Nurfoto via Getty Images)

“I hear a lot of people are complaining about Disha Stefano [Domenicali, F1 chief executive] And Liberty Media is taking over, but they’re doing an amazing job,” Hamilton said.

“I’ve watched the movie ‘Casino’ about 1,000 times,” he joked. He added, “It’s surreal to be here. Very exciting. Such an incredible place. Great energy, great buzz.”

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com