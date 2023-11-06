NEWARK, Del., Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The glasses market is likely to be evaluated US$291.00 billion By 2033. By 2023, the market value is US$169.10 billion, As the population of individuals suffering from vision problems is expected to increase, the eyeglasses market is also expected to expand 5.6% CAGR For the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people worldwide are visually impaired and this number is set to increase in the coming years due to people’s dependence on digital devices such as computers, tablets and mobile phones. Additionally, there is another estimate that says that 80% of these losses can be avoided or corrected with proper glasses and medications. All these factors collectively point to a significant demand for eyeglasses among the general population across the world.

Eyewear is typically used to correct refractive loss in individuals due to myopia, heteromyopia, or astigmatism. Apart from these, it can also be recommended by ophthalmologists immediately after the patient has undergone eye surgery. With an aging population in most parts of the world, the demand for eyeglasses is likely to increase significantly as this demographic is more likely to have vision problems.

In addition to clinical applications, glasses are becoming an important aspect of everyday clothing and fashion in people’s daily lives. Well-established brands in the market are collaborating with social media influencers, celebrities and athletes to promote their eyewear collections effectively. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts engaged in adventure sports activities also contribute significantly to the global revenue of the eyewear market.

,The glasses market has now become very dense with many international brands. These brands have to come up with innovative marketing strategies to always be in touch with their loyal consumers. Over the past few years, it can be seen that brands are investing heavily in developing frames and lenses from sustainable materials that can be 100% recycled., says Sneha Varghese, senior consumer goods and product advisor at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Highlights of Eyewear Market Report:

The eyewear market is expected to grow by 5.6% for the estimated period from 2023 to 2033.

Metal-framed spectacles and eyeglasses dominate the global eyewear market with a total revenue share of 45%.

In terms of product type, sunglasses account for 60.10% of the global eyewear market revenue.

With a remarkable growth rate of 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, India is the leading market for eyewear.

In terms of eye wear market growth, India is followed by China (6.60%), Germany (6.20%) and Singapore (6.20%).

Competitive Landscape of Eyewear Market:

A mix of well-established and niche-focused companies characterize the competitive landscape of the eyewear market. Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci, etc. have historically had the required market share for years.

These companies have a long consumer base and are constantly innovating to keep pace with the recent trends in the fashion industry. Small brands need help to maintain their position in the market. Over the past few years, there has been an influx of celebrity-owned brands in international and local markets.

Major Companies in Eyewear Market

Luxottica Group Spa

Essilor International SAS

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Safilo Group Spa

Alcon Vision LLC

Carl Zeiss AG

Cooper Companies

GrandVision

Prada Spa

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

SILHOUETTE INTERNATIONAL SCHMIED AG

lvhm group

Marcolin Spa

De Rigo Vision Spa

Hoya Corporation

Feilmann AG

recent developments:

Ray-Ban, in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, has launched a new generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that can shoot and record HD video with just one touch. Users can also go live on their social media platforms using the cameras of these sunglasses.

Marchon, one of the world’s foremost eyewear designers and producers, is finding inventive ways to use recycled and bio-based materials in the 22 million frames it produces annually for brands like Lacoste, Nike and Calvin Klein. The company has announced that it will soon make frames from castor beans.

Ampere, the world’s leading eyewear, recently announced a line of glasses with the world’s first light and touch-responsive, prescription-ready glasses with instant electronic tint control.

market segmentation

By product type:

sunglasses

pageant spectacle frame spectacle lens

contact lens soft contact lenses rigid gas permeable lenses

plano sunglasses

polarization

non polarized

By end use:

By sales channel:

Online

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Store (Optical Store)

franchise outlet

Multi-Brand Store

Hospital/Clinic

By content type:

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

By Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. He has worked on more than 200 research works related to consumer retail goods.

His work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, cross-functional business operations, planning and managing technology projects, and promoting successful implementation. He has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been featured in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

