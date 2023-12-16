Eye on Art: Strong and Courageous Boutique

Heather Jones is the owner of a new store called Strong & Courageous Boutique at 6 E. Greene St. in Westminster.

“When I graduated from Westminster High School, I became a caregiver. When COVID hit, I took a leap of faith to start a business. I always wanted to start a business. I prayed about it and chose a name, Strong and Courageous, from Joshua 1:9 as my inspiration,” Jones said.

“At first, I started selling paparazzi jewelry,” Jones said. She was a consultant and made commissions. She sold jewelery for a year but was not able to earn enough money.

Heather Jones is pictured with a snowman made by Sandy Martin. (Photo by Lindy McNulty)

Jones decided that she wanted to sell a variety of merchandise such as clothing, jewelry, and accessories. He decided to open a store. Jones sold online for four years.

As part of her online sales, Jones has been posting a live toy sale each year on her Facebook page for people to purchase to donate to local children in need. Last year, local residents donated toys to Live Hope Laughs, a project of the Westminster Boys & Girls Club and the Alexis Ross Foundation’s Night of Giving.

Jones decided to start a brick-and-mortar business. At first, he checked out a shop in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, but things didn’t work out.

Heather and Dominic Jones are pictured with toys from people who donated them at Christmas for local children in need. (Photo by Caroline Ross)

When her husband Dominic Jones found a building to rent on East Green Street in Westminster. He saw the opportunity to rent it.

“It was bound to happen,” Jones said. “My grandparents Margaret and Jim Waltz had a house on East Greene Street, so it has good memories for me.”

The store has three sections including home decor, clothing and accessories and a sweet scent room including candles, wax melts, room sprays and bath and body products.

There is a wide variety of unique merchandise including items from craft artists for sale. Sandy Martin creates hand-shaped snowmen. She also makes wreaths from real turkey feathers. In addition, Martin makes stuffed pumpkins and homemade jewelry from fabric and thread.

“Everything Martin makes is lovingly hand-crafted,” Bell said.

Heather Jones is featured in Strong & Courageous with a turkey feather wreath made by Sandy Martin. (Photo by Lindy McNulty)

Dominic Jones will also be selling his artwork and home decor. His work includes handcrafted wooden tables with images engraved on their tops as well as coasters. They can be customized. Dominic Jones will also have hand-painted jigsaw blades for sale. These contain images of scenes from Carroll County. The blade can also be customized. They will have paintings and prints displayed for sale.

Veteran Arika Styles, also known as the Crochet Queen, is shown in the boutique where she sells her beanies and ear warmers. Styles also makes dream catcher style earrings with crocheted centers and feathers.

She also makes earrings from epoxy. Styles makes earrings in a variety of shapes from hearts to tear drops. For Christmas, she has made snowflake earrings, wreaths, and Christmas trees. Some are decorated with glitter. The earrings also have cow faces, paw prints and turtles on them. “They’re colorful and artistic,” Jones said.

Heather Jones is pictured with a hand-knit blanket made by Cindy George of Hampstead. (Photo by Lindy McNulty)

Wonderfully warm chunky hand-knitted yarn blankets made by Hampstead’s Cindy George are also part of the boutique’s unique inventory. Soft and warm blankets can be customized by making them in any size or color.

Goat Milk Bar Soap, made by Casey Lehr, is also available at the store. Lehar rears her own goats. Their goat milk is used as an ingredient. The soap is colorful with many different fragrances. Lehr also makes a goat milk body lotion and sugar scrub for softer skin.

Heather Jones is pictured with homemade goat milk soap made by Casey Lehr. (Photo by Lindy McNulty)

Baker Cameron Livesay, 12, of Sykesville, has a business called Solman Sweets. He won the 2023 Light of Carroll Entrepreneur Award. Livsey donates his baked goods to local food banks.

Livsay was also the Farmer’s Almanac Honey Recipe Winner for 2022; Finalist in the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s Makin’ Bacon Contest, 1st Place Winner in the Melissa Produce Family Baking Challenge 2022, Judges’ Selection in the Most Marylandy Marylander Contest with Route One Apparel, Recipient of the Guppy Tank Kids Grant for Young Entrepreneurs, and BroHo Hot Placed second in the Sauce Chili Cookoff.

The boutique is selling its cocoa bombs, which are chocolate-decorated globes that you drop into milk, water or coffee. A variety of cookies will be part of their baked goods for sale, including seasonal specialties.

Tatiana Bell’s shop in Westminster has unique hand-painted hats for sale.

They will also be adding more local craft makers’ creations and unique gifts in the future.

Strong & Courageous is open Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 6pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 7pm.

Jones can be reached at [email protected]. They are also on Facebook.

Lindy McNulty is the owner of Gizmo Art in Westminster. His column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.

