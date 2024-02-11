EY takes $700 million loan for doomed ‘Project Everest’ spin-off plan

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

FT editor Roula Khalaf selects her favorite stories in this weekly newspaper.

EY has taken on additional debt of more than $700 million on its global operating business to cover the costs of a failed plan to close its consulting arm, according to newly filed accounts.

Figures made public at the UK’s Companies House over the weekend detail the financial impact of Project Everest, which collapsed in April after infighting at the Big Four accounting firms.

EY spent about $600 million preparing the spin-off, which its global leaders said would lead to faster growth for both sides of the firm by freeing advisors from conflict-of-interest rules that prevent them from audit clients. Prevents companies from selling services.

The firm’s borrowings rose to $983mn as of June 30, 2023, up from $269mn a year earlier, as it expanded an existing floating rate credit facility and took out another. The additional loan is designed to smooth the cost of Project Everest over more than one financial year.

Overall, EY’s national member firms sent $6.4bn in fees to the global operating company in the 2023 financial year, about 13 per cent of global revenues of $49.4bn. In 2022, the figure was $5.3 billion, representing less than 12 percent of revenues.

Unlike a typical multinational company, EY is a network of locally owned partnerships linked through a global entity that sets strategy and manages shared services such as IT. The global operating company, based in the UK, runs on a break-even basis, funded by fees charged from national member firms.

recommended

“It is common for a $50 billion global organization like EY to maintain a modest financing facility on our balance sheet,” it said.

“The funding facility has been used to support previous investments in new technology, managing cash flows and scaling up specific practices. As already communicated to our partners, almost all the costs incurred during Project Everest will be reimbursed by July 1, 2024.”

A $700 million credit facility was reduced to $535 million by November, according to a note of accounts detailing developments since the end of the financial year.

The expense on the failed divestiture is reflected in operating expenses across EY global accounts, which increased from $5.3bn to $6.3bn in the 2023 financial year. “Professional fees” – which includes Project Everest work done by EY’s national member firms as well as money paid to outside consultants – rose from $857 million to $1.5 billion.

National member firms – particularly the US, which accounts for about 40 percent of EY’s revenues – are often troubled by the operating costs of global headquarters. Following the collapse of Project Everest, US managing partner Julie Boland said she would push for cost-cutting globally.

EY is undergoing a strategy review following the appointment of Janet Trunkell as its next global chief executive. Carmine Di Sibio, who masterminded Project Everest, is stepping down from the role at the end of June.

Source: www.ft.com