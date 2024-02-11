EY borrows $700m for failed spin-off plan

Ernst & Young

Newly filed accounts reveal that EY borrowed more than $700 million (£554 million) as part of a failed bid to separate its consulting and accounting arms.

The accountancy firm’s global operating business’s debt is set to rise to $983m in 2023, more than three times the $269m borrowed during the previous year.

The increase in borrowing highlights the cost of EY’s radical break-up plans, codenamed Project Everest, which were canceled last April amid internal discord and opposition from US owners.

The extra loans, revealed in accounts published on Companies House over the weekend, were designed to spread the cost of Project Everest over more than one financial year, as first reported by the Financial Times.

The Big Four accountants, which operate as a global network of member firms, reportedly spent $600 million and more than a year working on the shelved project.

The latest accounts show that EY’s global professional fees – which include the costs of its staff working on Project Everest – rose from $857 million to $1.5 billion last year.

The company said it has told partners that fees incurred during Project Everest will be “almost completely” repaid by July.

An EY spokesperson said: “It is common for a $50 billion global organization like EY to maintain a modest financing facility on our balance sheet.

“The funding facility has been used to support previous investments in new technology, managing cash flows and scaling up specific practices. The loan facility is being managed in line with our agreed financial position.”

EY’s global operating company is funded by fees charged to the firm’s national member firms.

The UK-based company posted fees of $6.4 billion last year, its latest accounts show, accounting for about 13 percent of EY’s global revenue of $49.4 billion.

EY last year appointed Janet Trunkell as its new global chief executive, becoming the first woman to hold the position among the Big Four.

She replaces outgoing global boss Carmine Di Sibio, who led Project Everest. He will step down at the end of June.

EY has launched sweeping cost-cutting efforts since abandoning its expensive severance plans, cutting thousands of jobs across its offices as it grapples with a global deal-making slowdown.

