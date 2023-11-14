ExxonMobil’s “back-to-the-future” mining move

Mining has not been a comfortable business for oil and gas giant ExxonMobil in the past, but its plan to produce lithium, a vital battery metal, should erase memories of past failure.

The difference lies in the technology used to extract lithium from deep brine (salt water) in the southern US state of Arkansas, which has more in common with oil production than digging holes and crushing rocks.

ExxonMobil returns to mining with US lithium project. getty

But the real key to ExxonMobil’s plan to return to metal production is a process called Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) that is already being used in China and South America.

Instead of drying lithium-rich brine in the sun, a method that can take years, DLE uses a resin to capture the lithium in the brine using adsorption (as opposed to absorption) because the metal would stick to the outside of the resin. and is not absorbed.

Goldman Sachs, an investment bank, earlier this year compared the potential impact of DLE to technologies that turned once-ignored shale into an important source of oil and gas.

“Like shale for oil, DLE has the potential to significantly increase the supply of lithium from brine projects,” Goldman Sachs said in a report titled DLE: A Potential Game Changing Technology.

Lithium extracted from geothermal waters in Germany is an example of ExxonMobil’s plan , [+] Produced in Arkansas. Photo by Uli Deck/Image via Getty Images Combine. DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

ExxonMobil said in a statement announcing the Arkansas project that the lithium it plans to produce will be branded Mobil Lithium. First production is expected in 2027.

Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, said lithium is essential to the energy transition and ExxonMobil has a leadership role in paving the way for electrification.

“This landmark project applies decades of ExxonMobil expertise to unlock North American lithium’s vast supplies with lower environmental impacts than conventional mining operations,” Ammann said.

overcome obstacles

But ExxonMobil must overcome two hurdles before it can claim success.

Firstly, it needs to demonstrate that a full-scale DLE project will enable it to produce lithium at a competitive price from 10,000-foot-deep saltwater reservoirs, and secondly, it needs to integrate the metal into an oil and gas-laden company. There is a need to restart the business successfully. ,

Early tests of DLE have been encouraging but what ExxonMobil is proposing to do in Arkansas is a substantial increase over anything currently operating.

A key test of DLE will be its ability to increase lithium recovery. Goldman Sachs estimates that conventional brine projects produce 40% to 60% of the lithium in liquid form and that final production takes months and sometimes years. DLE yields should be between 70% and 90%, with production taking hours to days.

Hardrock Lithium Mining in Australia. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg © 2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

Hardrock lithium production is favored in Australia, currently the world’s largest producer of the metal, with production yields ranging between 60% and 80%, with lead times ranging from several weeks to several months.

Ammann said the Arkansas project was a win-win.

“This is a perfect example of how ExxonMobil can enhance North American energy security, expand the supply of a critical industrial material, and enable sustained reductions in transportation-related emissions that meet society’s net-zero goals. is necessary to complete,” he said.

But a look back in time shows that ExxonMobil was once keen to produce copper, zinc and other metals in South America, Canada and Australia before selling off its mining assets to focus on liquid fuels.

cultural clash

The exit from mining in the 1990s was seen as an example of mining and oil not mixing well due to the different capital investment requirements and management culture at the time.

Arkansas Lithium may be different because it is a liquids-based mining project that will utilize ExxonMobil’s deeply established skills that appear to be transferable.

There is also a common thread among the customer base that carmakers have been using ExxonMobil products for decades and are now potential buyers of Mobil lithium.