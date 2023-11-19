ExxonMobil vs Google: Benefits and Perceptions Explained

It’s earnings season, and with ExxonMobil and Chevron making huge profits, that can only mean one thing. They are once again being accused of cheating consumers and creating inflation.

As I have argued before, such thinking reflects a widespread misunderstanding of economics. Oil prices are set on exchanges based on short-term expectations about supply and demand. Neither ExxonMobil nor Chevron can move the needle on supply much, and demand is determined by consumers. Thus, these companies have practically no influence on prices.

It is true that they make more profits when prices rise, and perhaps it is also true that they prefer higher prices to lower prices. After all, they are corporations whose purpose is to make money. But their profits are being driven by oil prices like passengers on a ship. American oil companies are not the captain of that ship. (OPEC is a different story; the cartel has the market power to strongly influence prices).

Well, it’s not like profits are causing inflation. Oil companies are profiting from the same factor – high prices – that is causing inflation.

But the other thing that a lot of people don’t understand is scale. If you told me a company made $20 billion in profits during a quarter, I would have some questions. How big is the company? What is their capital expenditure? What are their profit margins? How much money should they make and why?

In other words, “$20 billion” is meaningless without that context. So, let’s put some numbers into context.

ExxonMobil recently reported Q3 2023 results. ExxonMobil reported generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings of $9.1 billion on revenue of $89.6 billion, according to data provider FactSet. The company reported capital expenditures of $4.9 billion during the quarter and it paid dividends of $3.7 billion to shareholders.

ExxonMobil’s net margin in the third quarter was 11.9% and its return on assets was 11.1%. Income taxes are only available on an annual basis, but ExxonMobil’s income tax bill in 2022 was $20.2 billion on net income of $55.7 billion. ExxonMobil shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 10.7, based on earnings estimates for the next 12 months.

Now, let’s compare these results to Google, another company that is omnipresent in our lives. Unlike ExxonMobil, Google has considerable authority over the pricing of its products and services.

In the third quarter of 2023, Google reported GAAP earnings of $19.7 billion on sales of $76.7 billion. Therefore, Google made more money than ExxonMobil on lower revenues. Google reported capital spending of $8.1 billion in the third quarter (more than ExxonMobil) and paid no dividends to shareholders.

Google’s net margin in Q3 was 22.5% (almost double that of ExxonMobil) and its return on assets was 17.7%. Google’s 2022 earnings bill was $11.4 billion on net income of $60.0 billion. Google’s shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 20.5, based on earnings estimates for the next 12 months – almost twice that of ExxonMobil.

Therefore, Google makes more money on less revenue and pays a lower overall tax rate than ExxonMobil. Its net margin is almost double that of ExxonMobil. So why do people get angry about ExxonMobil’s profits, but say nothing about Google’s?

The main reason is that we can see the direct impact of gasoline prices on our pockets, and we can’t really see how Google is affecting us. Thus, we think ExxonMobil is taking advantage, but we don’t feel the same way about Google.

Nevertheless, this should raise questions about what constitutes a reasonable profit in a capitalist society. Sure, Google and ExxonMobil are very different types of companies, but can you tell what ExxonMobil’s profit margin should be? If I give you ExxonMobil’s profit figures, but tell you it’s that of Starbucks or Apple or Nike, will you complain that it’s too high?

The reality is that the energy industry consistently ranks at or near the bottom of all sectors when it comes to profit margins. If you really think ExxonMobil is making too much money, perhaps you could explain what an “acceptable” amount would be, how you made that decision, and whether you apply the same standard to other corporations. And of course, you can always choose not to consume the company’s products and not contribute to that profit.

