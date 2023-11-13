ExxonMobil is now a lithium company

ExxonMobil is getting into the lithium production business. The company announced Monday that it is becoming a “leading producer of lithium” by launching its first drilling operation in southern Arkansas.

Demand for lithium has surged over the past few years, with the metal serving as a key component in rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles, phones, laptops and other technology. ExxonMobil plans to start producing lithium in 2027 and says it can make enough lithium to supply more than 1 million electric vehicles per year by 2030.

Earlier this year, ExxonMobil purchased 120,000 acres of lithium-rich land in Arkansas, spanning a geologic formation called the Smackover Formation. To access the lithium, the company will first drill 10,000 feet below the surface using gas and oil machinery. From there, it will use direct lithium extraction (DLE) to separate the lithium from the salt water it mixes with. Once that happens, ExxonMobil will pump the salt water back into the ground.

ExxonMobil says the DLE process “produces lower carbon emissions than hard rock mining and requires significantly less land.” The company will produce battery-grade lithium on-site, which it will call Mobil Lithium. This technically isn’t the first time that ExxonMobil is getting into the battery business, as the company manufactured the first lithium-ion batteries in the 1970s.

“Lithium is essential to the energy transition, and ExxonMobil has a leading role in paving the way for electrification,” Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, said in a statement. “This landmark project applies decades of ExxonMobil expertise to unlock North American lithium’s vast supplies with much lower environmental impacts than conventional mining operations.”

Source: www.theverge.com